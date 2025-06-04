Where to watch Wicked at home in the UK

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

You can now sing your favourite songs at the top of your lungs in the comfort of your own home because Wicked is available on streaming platforms.

Directed by Jon M. Chu, Wicked tells the heartwarming story of two young witches as they navigate their way through university and learn about true friendship. Later known as the Wicked Witch of The West, Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo), is a green-hued extraordinary witch who faces many obstacles because of her differentness, and forms an unbreakable bond with Glinda (Ariana Grande), who is the opposite of Elphaba in most ways – popular, loved and blonde.

The hit Broadway musical’s film adaptation clearly lived up to the hype with a massive audience approval score of 95 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes. But don’t just take their word for it, now you can check it out for yourself with all the must-know information on how to stream and buy the DVD or Blu-ray of the film.

Watch the Wicked trailer

Wicked trailer

The film features all of the musical’s big hits, and stars Ethan Slater, Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum, Peter Dinklage and Marissa Bode alongside Erivo, Grande and Bailey. With a run time of just less than three hours, the 2024 film is just the first part of the whole story, with the second and final instalment, Wicked: For Good, set to hit cinemas on 21 November 2025.

Where to stream Wicked online

It’s no surprise that there are so many fans of Wicked – with the long-awaited release, teasers, all-star cast and insanely jam-packed schedule of collabs that dropped left, right and centre.

If you’re keen to stream the smash hit at home, it’s out now on streaming platforms and DVD.

The movie is available on both Prime Video and Apple TV+, with the option to rent it for £4.99 or buy it for £13.99. True fans will of course opt for the latter so they can watch on repeat.

How to buy Wicked on DVD

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Wicked can now be bought on Amazon, at £9.99 for a DVD, £14.99 on Blu-ray and £24.99 for those wanting to watch in 4K.

Do you think you’ll need an epic screen to bring Wicked home? Check out our guide to the best 4K TVs for 2025