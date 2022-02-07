Developer Sloclap have created a new spin on the beat-em-up genre with their latest game Sifu, which sees a martial arts expert take revenge for the murder of his family.

The game uses a mix of over 150 martial arts techniques to take down enemies with hand-to-hand combat, melee weaponry and counterattacks all the while exploring different areas of the city and piecing together clues about the assailants.

But there’s a twist. Every time the protagonist is defeated in combat, he ages a number of years and the player must track down all of the assassins in a single lifetime.

Early reviews of the game have praised the fluidity of its fighting mechanics but have also noted its steep learning curve and overall difficulty. Players who are looking for a worthy challenge should find plenty to enjoy.

If you want to find out how to play Sifu, what platforms it’s available on and when the physical copy of the game will be released then keep reading as we’ve collected all the information you need and put it into one handy guide.

‘Sifu’ release date

Sifu will be released 8 February but is also available to pre-order from the Playstation store now. Choose between the standard edition (£32.99, Playstation.com) or the deluxe edition (£39.99, Playstation.com) which includes a digital artbook and a copy of the game’s soundtrack. A PC version of the game will also be able to be purchased from the Epic Games store (£31.99, Epicgames.com).

When will ‘Sifu’ have a physical release?

A “vengeance edition” will be available at retail on 5 May 2022 and will include a physical copy of the game, a steelbook case, three lithographs, an artbook and the game’s soundtrack. It will be available to purchase from Game (£44.99, Game.co.uk) and Smyths Toys (£44.99, Smythstoys.com).

