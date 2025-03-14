Silent Hill f revealed in eerie new cinematic trailer

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A new cinematic trailer has been released for Silent Hill f, the first mainline entry into the renowned survival horror gaming series since 2012.

The Silent Hill series has been going since 1999 and is enjoying a resurgence, given the success of the remake of Silent Hill 2 was released to widespread acclaim in October last year.

The latest instalment is set to be Silent Hill f, which was first announced back in 2022. Now, three years later, the upcoming game’s first cinematic trailer was shared on 13 March, finally giving gamers a glimpse of what to expect.

The game is set in 1960s Japan and follows teenager Shimizu Hinako, who leads an unremarkable life until a thick fog descends on her homeland, a remote mountain town called Ebisugaoka, transforming it into a desolate and terrifying place, filled with all kinds of monsters and horrors.

Silent Hill f - Official Japanese Trailer

The game is being written by Ryukishi07, who is known for his work on the Higurashi When They Cry and Umineko When They Cry visual novel series.

open image in gallery Shimizu Hinako is the main character in ‘Silent Hill f’ ( Konami )

Ryukishi07 said: “To this day, I remember the feeling of my first encounter with the strangling and oppressive atmosphere of Silent Hill. It still deeply haunts me, and it still utterly fascinates me. I've poured all my efforts into this story, so much so that I don't think I would mind if it was the last thing I ever wrote.

“To me, the Silent Hill series is more than just a collection of stories, it's a medium; an amazing, phenomenal way of exploring and experiencing a person's heart and mind. I hope you'll enjoy a look at what Silent Hill might be like if set somewhere a little different, like Japan.”

A release date has not yet been confirmed but the game is available to ‘wishlist’ on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC via Steam, Microsoft Store and the Epic Games Store.

The physical edition will be available to pre-order at select retailers, too, including a limited edition steelbook.

