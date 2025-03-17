The best VPN services for Windows in 2025, expert tried and tested

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
Add online privacy to your PC, with these free and paid-for VPN options
A VPN (virtual private network) is an app that routes your internet traffic through a specific server.
This can be handy for two reasons: you can use one to access secure office systems when you’re working from home – something that will usually be provided by your company’s IT department – or you can install one yourself to encrypt and mask your internet usage, and appear to be browsing from another country.
The benefits of this are that it blocks out anyone who might be snooping on your connection, as they can only see you access the VPN, and not where you go after that, and it can be used to circumvent geo-blocks and access services more easily from abroad.
There are a lot of VPNs out there, offering different levels of service and security at different price points. As Windows is the world’s most popular computer operating system, we’ve been busy testing a range of VPN options, to bring you the best ones for PCs. Keep scrolling for our full review and verdict.
We installed each of these VPN apps on a Windows 11 PC, updated to the latest version at the time of writing, and with all security patches installed, but no other security software active. Then, we used internet speed tests and downloaded large files from the cloud, to see how well each service performed, as well as investigating how they worked with streaming services and whether the VPN providers were keeping logs of our activity.
NordVPN is a popular choice for some very good reasons. It’s fast, hitting around 500Mbps from a UK server (about a 6 per cent drop from the maximum speed of the fibre connection being used to test VPNs), and it has an excellent Windows app.
Not only does the app launch quickly, it displays plenty of useful information. You can auto-connect to what it detects as the fastest server – for us in the UK, this was a UK server, though it offered a US server, too. This provided a download speed of about 340Mbps, slower than the UK server but definitely useful if attempting to access US services. There are plenty of other options, too. While connections via Bogatá in Colombia and Lagos in Nigeria saw the connection drop below 200Mbps, these are still excellent speeds.
Most streaming services, when connected to via the UK server, were happy to provide video, with BBC iPlayer, Netflix and Disney Plus all firing up their shows with no judder or interruption. Only Amazon Prime Video threw an error – the service is sensitive to VPNs and will often refuse to play, even if the VPN server is in your home country.
Nord offers a range of extras with its VPN subscription, and provides apps for many other devices apart from Windows PCs. If you can configure your own router – meaning it’s not managed by your ISP – you might be able to set up NordVPN there, so every device that connects to it is protected. This is something of an advanced feature, and, for most users, the Windows and mobile apps will be enough, with up to 10 simultaneous devices supported.
Ideal for anyone who only needs to use a VPN occasionally on a single device, Proton’s free VPN service lives up to its name by not charging you a subscription. There are downsides to this, however – mainly, you don’t get to choose where your VPN server is located. Instead, the app automatically picks what it considers to be the fastest one. During our tests, this jumped from the Netherlands to the USA and back again the first three times we pressed the ‘change server’ button, which has a timer that must tick down before you can change again.
As a result, streaming services can be hit and miss. BBC iPlayer wasn’t happy with an Amsterdam IP address, as you’d expect, being a platform that’s region-locked to the UK, but Netflix streamed perfectly well. Disney Plus showed nothing but an error page, while Amazon Prime Video would allow browsing of its titles but displayed a message about disconnecting the VPN before it would play anything.
There's a simple Windows app to download, and, while it will attempt to install additional services, such as anti-malware, you can untick the boxes if you don’t want it. Many of the features in the app are, likewise, gated behind a subscription and marked with a little icon that tells you they’re paid-for options. Despite this, we saw speeds of 400Mbps on our 600Mbps fibre connection during testing, and the free VPN uses the same secure Wireguard protocol and strong encryption as the paid-for version. The only major security feature that’s missing is the ability to route traffic through multiple servers.
This offering from the anti-malware company costs £29.99 a year, or can be bundled with Malwarebytes’ broader security software for £49.99/year. It uses 256bit AES encryption and the Wireguard protocol, to protect your privacy, and the firm says it will never track, store or share your network data (though there is a statistics collection option in the settings, which can be turned off). The Windows app has a kill switch feature that will block all internet traffic if the VPN is disconnected, and you can configure it to block specific applications from accessing the net unless the VPN is switched on.
While Malwarebytes has servers all over the world, they’re concentrated in certain areas: 19 in the USA, for example, against just two for the whole of Africa, one of which, Lagos Nigeria, was extremely slow during our tests, starting out with a transfer rate of less than a megabit but rising to 30Mbps with sustained use. There are three UK servers, and the rest of Europe is well provisioned, too. We logged 200Mbps speeds when connected via Zagreb, Croatia. BBC iPlayer seemed happy to play while connected to the London server, but Netflix only got as far as starting a show before grinding to a halt with a spinning icon. Amazon Prime Video would play, as would Disney Plus.
Malwarebytes privacy has options for starting up at the same time as Windows and connecting automatically, which can be useful if you tend to forget to turn it on, and while the single-server VPN is recommended, it does have a switch for enabling multi-hop connections, which will decrease the likelihood of your traffic being intercepted, at the cost of slowing down your data.
If it’s only a VPN you’re after, without any bundled antivirus, Surfshark is well worth a look. Its starter package is its cheapest, and offers a secure VPN with multi-hop routing on unlimited devices (itself a standout feature, if you’ve got a lot of PCs and other devices), plus ad and pop-up blocking and a masked email generator for anonymous sign-ups. Packages further up its tiers add more options but, if it’s a pure VPN you’re after, the starter package has you covered.
Surfshark uses the same Wireguard protocol as many other VPNs, to protect your internet traffic from prying eyes, and it remains fast and reliable. Encryption is to the AES-256 standard, which is the same used by banks and online stores to protect credit card numbers. You get the ability to choose which apps are covered by the VPN and which can bypass it, a feature known as split-tunneling, and there's an internet kill switch, which cuts your connection off when the VPN isn’t running, so no data can be transferred without being encrypted.
The Windows app itself is easy to use, taking you through a few questions to begin with, to ascertain your level of familiarity with VPNs, then providing you with a quick connect button that, for us, connected immediately to a UK server. This provided the fastest download speed of all the VPNs we tested, hitting more than 500Mbps on a 600Mbps line. Switching to Bulgaria yielded a slower, but still nippy, download speed of a little more than 400Mbps. While connected to the UK server, the iPlayer, Netflix and Disney Plus streaming pages were happy to provide video, but Amazon Prime Video returned an error.
ExpressVPN is notable for the unfussy design of its Windows app. There's very little to it, apart from a big ‘connect’ button and a choice of server locations in a separate window. In the ‘options’ screen, accessed from a three-line menu button at the top left, you’ll find common choices such as a kill switch, the ability to have it launch when you start your PC, manage connections on a per-app basis, and toggle on useful internet ad and tracker blocking under the ‘advanced protection’ tab.
Using the proprietary Lightway protocol – you can change this to OpenVPN, if you want to – and AES-256 encryption, ExpressVPN offers fairly good speeds and has a no-logging policy, so there's no record made of your internet use. We saw transfers of 160Mbps when connected via New York, which rose to 230Mbps using a London-based server that was closer to our physical location, which is a bit less than half the theoretical maximum available to us. With the latter server selected, we were able to stream video from BBC iPlayer, Disney Plus and Netflix, while Amazon Prime Video stopped on an error page.
There are three pricing plans on offer, but only one tier of service. This means you get all the options whatever you choose, with the only decision to be made the length of your subscription. It’s cheapest per month if you take out a two-year plan but this is a long-term commitment. There's one optional extra, a dedicated IP address, which costs a little more per month and means you’ll be assigned the same IP address every time you connect, which can be useful if you need secure remote access to company systems. ExpressVPN also offers a free trial, and allows you to cancel from the account page on its website, without having to go through customer support, which is excellent service.
NordVPN is an excellent choice, as it performs well in just about every category, and is easy to set up on your Windows PC. It provides apps for lots of other platforms, too, and, if you don’t mind a bit of fiddling about, it can be made to work with your wifi router, so every device that connects benefits from its protection.
It’s not the only game in town, however, and if you only need a VPN very occasionally, Proton’s free VPN may be enough. Alternatively, Malwarebytes bundles its privacy VPN with its highly regarded anti-malware package, which will block your browser from accessing sites that may be compromised or just insecure.
