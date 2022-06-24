9 best toilet seats

When it comes to replacing toilet seats, firstly look for something that fits the shape of your porcelain. If you have a d-shaped pan, the traditional oval will not be a good match, so be sure to look for something that resembles the outline of your fittings.

All the seats we’ve included here are simple to fit, but make sure you tighten those screws and a rock solid seat will be yours.

Our top tip? Put cling film over your loo when fixing the seat – that way the fittings, screws etc won’t fall into the pan!

Family Toilet Seat, £30, Dunelm

Toilet training the youngsters can be a hazardous time, but this family seat makes your little ones less likely to fall into the abyss.

At just the right dimensions for junior, this model comes with a smaller insert to the adult sized seat which is soft close, so no danger of little fingers getting trapped.

Buy now

Soft Close Toilet Seat, £27.95, Amazon

Toilet seat emergency? You’ll be pleased to see this well-designed, top quality throne seat qualifies for Amazon Prime and can be with you within 24 hours.

Easy to install with fixings for the top of the seat, it also comes with a button for easy release so you can remove for cleaning.

Buy now

Wirquin Holiday Beach Toilet Seat, £36.92, Amazon

Not everyone wants pristine white porcelain in the loo – if your beach shack is crying out for some shabby chic in the smallest room, this is the seat for you.

It may have a cracked and weathered appearance, but fear not – it’s just a well-finished decal and the seat is smooth and comfy.

Buy now

Glow In The Dark Toilet Seat, £34.99, glow.co.uk

Now here’s a genius idea of you need to head for the en suite but don’t want to turn on the light and wake your partner.

This soft-close toilet seat needs artificial or natural light to charge, but will then glow in the dark for up to eight hours.

Buy now

Raised Toilet Seat, £90, Dunelm

For those with mobility issues, getting on and off the toilet can be a problem if it’s set too low. One easy solution is to install a raised seat like this one from Dunelm.

There may only be an extra 5cm of height, but that makes all the difference when sitting and standing unaided.

Buy now

Ontario Toilet Seat, £44.99, Croydex

It’s worth paying a little more for this quality loo seat – the installation has been made very easy with Croydex’s Flexi Fit system.

There’s even a YouTube video to show you how to fit it, so even non-DIYers should find it a breeze. This oak-style model is really sturdy quality too.

Buy now

Savoy Toilet Seat, £45, Bathstore

For the more traditional bathroom, a black toilet seat can be the finishing touch. This one from Bathstore is in painted and lacquered MDF, giving it a glossy finish. It would also fit in well to a modern monochrome bathroom.

Good quality stainless steel hinges mean this loo seat should stay in place nicely.

Buy now

Home Shaker Style Toilet Seat, £17.99, Argos

The tongue and groove effect of this replacement toilet seat makes it a little bit different from the rest and works well if you have the same sort of cladding on your loo walls.

This isn’t a soft close seat, however, so perhaps not as suitable for families with young children.

Buy now

City Space Toilet Seat, £45, Bathstore

One of Bathstore’s bestsellers – this City Space seat has a d-shape that is adaptable to many style of modern toilet pan.

It comes with a two year guarantee and quality fixings to make replacing new for old a cinch. Its functional, unfussy design means easy cleaning too.

Buy now

The Verdict: Best toilet seats

If you have a family to consider then Dunelm’s two in one seat is a real winner but if quick fixing, comfort and quality come top of the list then our winner is Croydex’s Ontario seat.