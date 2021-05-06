As those in the UK and others around the world participate in widespread vaccination programmes, India – the world’s second-most-populous nation – is in the throes of a deadly second wave of coronavirus.

In the past week, India accounted for nearly half of all global Covid-19 cases and one in four deaths, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Daily new cases of the virus have averaged more than 300,000 for the past fortnight, with the current number of active cases in India standing at 3.45 million.

In response to the surge, hospitals have been scrabbling for beds and oxygen with fewer than 10 doctors per 10,000 people. Exacerbating the situation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has denied shortages while medical experts believe the real numbers of cases across the country may be even higher than official reports suggest.

Many great fundraising efforts have sprung up in response to this crisis and one such relief effort is Art for India – a collaboration between brand consultant Heta Fell, photographer Vivek Vadoliya and Riposte editor Danielle Pender.

The trio has joined forces to sell works by artists from India and across the diaspora with all proceeds from the prints going toward Mission Oxygen – a group of 250 entrepreneurs importing and distributing oxygen concentrators to hospitals across the nation.

Writing in a statement, the group said: “As the UK (hopefully) emerges from the worst of its own crisis, seeing the news from India has been devastating and deeply affecting us all – we are grateful to the artists for joining us in this important cause and hopeful that each print sold can make a small but meaningful difference in lessening the tragedy of this situation.”

Each print is £100 (plus shipping) and the sale is live for just one week until Sunday 9 May, with 100 per cent of profits going to the relief effort.

With beautiful and unique works from Ashish Shah, Bharat Sikka, Devashish Gaur, Kuba Ryniewicz, Robbie Lawrence and more, there’s no better time to invest in some artwork for your home, all while donating to an important cause.

(Bharat Sikka)

Born and raised in India, Bharat Sikka’s long-term photographic projects have orientated around cultural residues and social transformations within the nation, using the visual language of contemporary art photography. Topics addressed in his works include India’s history, regionality, globalisation and masculinity.

(Rema Chaudhary)

Fashion and fine art photographer Rema Chaudhary moved back to Mumbai from Massachusetts in 2012. Working with clients from Nike to Gucci, her work is heavily inspired by nature as well as the internal and external environment.

(Devadhish Gaur)

This work is from Delhi-based artist Devadhish Gaur, who addresses domesticity, distance, intimacy, found objects, home and identity in his striking photographic works.

(Ashish Shah)

Entitled Life and Death by the Ganges, this work by photographer Ashish Shah demonstrates his roots. His vivid works are inspired by the world around him, his childhood memories and the nuances of everyday life.

(Prarthna Singh)

This portrait is the work of Prarthna Singh, whose art explores the intersection of gender and the idea of the nation. Highlighting India’s social transition, many of Singh’s images home in on female identity and strength, with her works appearing in The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Architectural Digest and more.

Running until Sunday 9 May, the £100 prints are available to purchase for a limited time only – so be quick donating to the vital cause and taking one of these renowned artist’s works home.

Browse all the prints available to buy from Art for India here

