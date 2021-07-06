10 best leather sofas

Winter is the perfect season for curling up on the couch in the warmth with a glass of wine.

But selecting the perfect sofa for the job is no mean feat. It’s easy to feel overwhelmed by the variety available, so we’re taking a look at one type: the timeless leather sofa.

It won’t bobble like fabric ones sometimes do, and it is one of the only materials that will look and feel better the longer you keep it.

A piece of furniture this size tends to be the focal point of most living spaces, so it’s worth spending some time thinking about how the size, colour and style will integrate with your existing décor.

Don’t forget to measure up doorways, stairwells and corridors to see if the sofa will actually fit – greater minds than your own have made this embarrassing and costly mistake.

You can trust our independent reviews. We may earn commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections, which are formed from real-world testing and expert advice. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Bergen corner sofa: £2,399, Swoon

If you’re looking to get horizontal, then the Bergen by interior wizards Swoon will fulfil your needs. A loose ottoman helps take the weight off your feet, making it a pleasure to sink in to. With a Scandi-aesthetic, this piece looks right at home in contemporary living spaces, and the Italian leather offers comfort and endurance. In addition to corner models, the Bergen collection is also available as a standard sofa and footstool, in 13 different fabrics – we loved the tan.

Garda leather medium three-seater sofa: £1,499, Next

Available in more than 70 fabrics and 11 types of leather, our testers loved the Garda in Novara French Grey with its chic design. Supported by solid block feet, the Garda comes with plump scatter cushions. It provides a soft and comfortable sitting, perfect for relaxation. If you're after a full set, the the Garda comes in 12 different permutations, including smaller and larger models, chaise, and corner and sofa beds.

Vixon three-seater sofa, £499: Harveys​

This classic leather sofa offers exceptional value, coming in at less than £500. Available in six colours, it has a high back for comfort and soft, and curved armrests for relaxing into with a book. At just over two metres in length, this is quite a bulky sofa but has sturdy feet to support it.

If you prefer a smaller version, it can be purchased as a two-seater and freestanding chair. While most of the available colours are neutral, our testers liked the bold scarlet hue, which would inject a burst of energy into your lounge.

Berko two-seater sofa, £1,199: Made

Our testers loved the buttery-soft feel and curvy silhouette of the Berko sofa, which made sinking into it a dream. The toffee-coloured tan leather also proved to be a big hit, fitting in with different interior styles and colour schemes with ease. Not big enough? Customers can get this same model as a three-seater for an additional £100. Also available in Manhattan grey polyester for £699, the Berko’s thick piping and pleated detail give this sofa Scandi-style points.

Lincoln corner sofa: £1,799.40, M&S

If space is no object, and you want a sofa fit for all the family, then the Lincoln corner sofa in Alaska by M&S ticks the boxes. Available in a whopping 94 different fabrics, including 17 leather options, our testers found this the perfect piece for a family home. Pocket sprung and with a soft sit, the size of this classic-style sofa means no squabbling over space. It is also currently 40 per cent off.

Chester two-seater: £1,795.50, Habitat

This sturdy sofa successfully combines a classic design with a contemporary style that makes it an ideal feature in almost all interiors. Designed by Matthew Hilton – one of the UK’s most esteemed furniture designers – and made in Italy, this two-seater sofa has feather-filled cushions for a soft and comfortable sit. And the best news? It’s currently £200 off.

Kivuk three-seater sofa: £875, Ikea

This hefty number scores style and price points. Available in classic black only, the Kivuk boasts a soft, deep seat with back support. Cushions come with a top layer of memory foam that moulds to the precise contours of your body – ideal for those with territorial tendencies for their favourite spot.

Coordinating pieces, such as chaise longues and footstools, are also available in this range and are easily attached by removing the low armrests. Although accompanied by a 10-year guarantee, it’s worth noting that only the main areas of this sofa are covered in thick leather, while the outer surfaces are covered in a leather-look fabric, although the untrained eye is unlikely to spot the difference.

Pavilion two-seater sofa bed: £2,825, Loaf

While this item may be a little pricier than other products on our list, our testers found much to love about this sofa. This incredibly comfortable sofa also folds out into a sturdy and snug bed, making this an excellent choice for those short on space. Feather-filled back cushions and feather-wrapped foam seat cushions make this a dreamy relaxing spot – a key end-goal for all good sofas.

Customers can choose from a whopping 157 different fabrics; our testers loved the soft walnut leather. The Pavilion also comes as a larger model and, like all Loaf sofas, it’s handmade in England and comes with a 10-year guarantee. Loaf also offer “quibble-free” 14-day returns.

Art Deco two-seater sofa: £1,260 The English Sofa Company

Style mavens bored of traditional sofa designs will adore the two-seater Art Deco sofa on offer from the English Sofa Company. Its streamlined armrests are super comfy, but this retro design has substance as well as style. Deep filled cushions make for a comfortable sit, and the slightly slanted back offers support and cosiness. Available in seven sizes, this original piece will infuse any living space with instant cool.

Stamford two-seater, £1,149: Sofology​

The grande dame of leather sofas, the Stamford by Sofology, is a deep-buttoned Chesterfield style that’s classic and practical. With sprung seating, this is an excellent choice for those who want a firm, supportive couch. Coming in a range of rainbow colours, including apple and tangerine, it was the butterscotch that came top for our testers, which retains a classic style. Wooden feet and scroll arms with bronze studs complete this timeless look and the sofa is available as a three-seater for just £50 more. A selection of matching chairs and footstools are also available and, like all Sofology sofas, it comes with a 20-year guarantee.

The verdict: Leather sofas

For the ultimate in luxury lounging, our testers loved the Bergen sofa by Swoon, which combines style and comfort. But for a classic sofa that will stand the test of time, you would do well to opt for the Stamford two-seater by Sofology, while the Art Deco piece by The English Sofa Company impressed with its vintage aesthetic.

