We all love a bargain and the bigger the better, especially when it comes to furniture and homewares.

Big-ticket items such as sofas, beds and dining chairs are often big investments that make our house feel like a home, and, luckily for you, Wayfair has just launched a mega sale.

Its Save Big, Give Back charity event will see the retailer donate 10 per cent of profits to Shelter, a charity that works to end homelessness in the UK.

It will also be donating a minimum of £100,000 from the sale to support Shelter’s important work in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Running from 2 to 9 August, there are some impressive deals worth snapping up, and we’ve rounded up the very best. Keep reading for our top picks.

Keaton 2 seater loveseat: Was £469.99, now £389.99, Wayfair.co.uk

This plush two-seater is perfect if you want that cosy sofa feel but don’t have the space for something bigger. The emerald green colour adds a touch of luxury and won’t date for years to come, while the frame is made from durable solid oak. You can leave it as is, or make it your own with comfy cushions and a soft throw for afternoon naps.

Blohm desk: Was £119.99, now £66.99, Wayfair.co.uk

If you will continue to work from home most of the week, or are set to be permanently remote, Wayfair’s sale is a great opportunity to get your space in order so you can be as comfortable and productive as possible. This desk, with a four-shelf tier, is ideal for small spaces, as you can use it to display decorative touches such as picture frames while having ample space for your computer, paperwork and even a desk lamp.

Castilla executive chair: Was £249.99, now £206.99, Wayfair.co.uk

With its padded arms, lumbar support and tilt lock, this budget-friendly office chair will make working from home more comfortable. We love the contrast between the blue chair and the gold base, proving office accessories needn’t sacrifice style for comfort.

Moyer steel ladder bookcase: Was £78.99, now £70.99, Wayfair.co.uk

If you’re limited on floor space, this leaning bookcase could fit the bill, allowing for space for plants, candles and, of course, books. The wood and steel materials give it a trendy, industrial look.

Stead wide tufted armchair: Was £339.99, now £299.99, Wayfair.co.uk

This Scandinavian-inspired design is simple yet stylish and could fit in a living room or bedroom. It’s also available in blue, green, jade, grey and light green too, so you can opt for whichever shade suits your existing interiors. Perfect for reading or relaxing, it claims to be easy to assemble. To keep it clean, simply wipe it down with a damp cloth.

Arndt 3 drawer chest: Was £134.99, now £99.99, Wayfair.co.uk

Available in grey and white colourways, this chest of drawers is a stylish storage option for clothes, beauty products or anything else you want to keep neatly stowed away. You could take inspiration from Wayfair and hang a mirror on the wall above it to create a makeshift dressing table.

Alydar 3 piece nest of tables: Was £179, now £147.99, Wayfair.co.uk

Side tables always come in handy for resting your coffee cup, books, laptop or anything else while you hang out on the sofa. This three-piece set requires no assembly and the smaller ones can be neatly stored underneath the largest when not in use. It could also be the perfect way to show off any new plants you’ve cultivated during the pandemic.

Hambly dining table: Was £429.99, now £229.99, Wayfair.co.uk

If you have a large dining area, snap up this wooden table that will cater to every family member. It’s made from chipboard and honeycomb panels and has a modern feel thanks to the marble-style top and chic, black legs. Keep things looking uniform with black chairs, or go big and bold with a more colourful seating choice.

