Drying your clothes more inexpensively, compared with running a tumble dryer, and far quicker than using a standard rack, heated airers can help you take a load off on laundry day.

Though they might look like your average clothes horse, these nifty appliances heat up rapidly when plugged in and cost between 10p and 20p an hour to run. A bargain when you consider that tumble dryers can set you back about £1 an hour.

The catch? Most heated airers don’t come cheap. Enter: Asda’s affordable model. The design was already one of the cheapest on the market but the supermarket has just slashed the price further, taking it from £40 to £30.

Foldable for easy storage and boasting a winged design that can hold big loads, the airer will speed up laundry drying times at a fraction of the cost, compared with using a tumble dryer.

If a heated airer has been on your wishlist for a while, here’s everything you need to know about Asda’s discounted model.

Asda silver winged heated airer: Was £40, now £30, Asda.com

(Asda)

Winged airers, such as this Asda design, are popular due to their large surface area, which is ideal for drying big loads. Measuring 54cm x 147cm x 94cm and made from lightweight aluminium, Asda’s heated airer is portable enough to move around your living areas, which is great if you suddenly need to clear space for guests or jump onto an impromptu Zoom call.

Plus, anyone living in a small flat or who doesn’t want to constantly look at a long rack full to the brim with drying clothes will no doubt appreciate that it can be extended or collapsed very easily and stowed away neatly.

Reduced to just £30, now’s the time to snap it up and take the hassle out of laundry day.

