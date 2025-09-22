Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

This flower has been named after Kate Middleton – and you can buy it

Proceeds from each sale will go to the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity

Ella Duggan
Monday 22 September 2025 17:01 BST
On the RHS website, you can find details on how best to plant and care for the rose, and information on its flowering period (Aaron Chown/PA Wire)

The Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) announced a new flower dedicated to the Princess of Wales, celebrating the healing powers of nature that Kate Middleton has frequently spoken about.

The bloom in question is a rose, which has been named ‘Catherine’s Rose’. It’s a floribunda variety and has a soft coral colour and a gentle fruity fragrance. The announcement coincides with the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, where it will be officially unveiled.

The tribute is more than just a namesake, though. Proceeds from each sale will go to the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity, a cause close to both Kate and William’s hearts as they are joint patrons of the Royal Marsden's specialist cancer care centre. Beyond raising money, the RHS said it hopes “Catherine’s Rose will raise awareness of how nature and gardening can help to heal”.

Here’s everything you need to know about the bloom, its significance and how you can add the exact rose to your own garden.

RHS Rosa ‘Catherine's Rose’: £29.99, Roses.co.uk

(RHS)

The flower has been named after Kate to celebrate her appreciation of nature’s healing powers.

“Spending time in nature has always been a source of comfort and strength. Gardens and green spaces provide not only beauty and joy, but also vital support for our mental, physical and spiritual wellbeing,” said the Waleses on their Instagram page.

The ‘Catherine’s Rose’ is available for pre-order now, with delivery expected in November 2025, just in time for planting ahead of next year’s bloom. For every rose purchased, £5 will be donated to support the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity.

On the Roses website, you can find details on how best to plant and care for the rose, and information on its flowering period (July through September).

Pre-order now

