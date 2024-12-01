Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Whether you need trays for roasting the best-ever potatoes this Christmas, a pot to braise your beef or a griddle pan for perfecting your fry-ups, Aldi is back with more affordable alternatives to Le Creuset’s cult products.

Le Creuset has been crafting timeless kitchenware pieces for nearly a century, and its colourful designs have become highly sought after, with fans scrambling to find coveted limited edition pieces, and its rare sales selling out fast.

The French brand has become the go-to for great kitchenware, remaining at the top of its game since 1925. But, while the Le Creuset products are a favourite at the IndyBest for a reason – thanks to their exceptional quality, some great alternatives are now popping up on the market.

Aldi’s very popular – and repeatedly sold out – range of coloured, enamel cookware, is back, with several fantastic buys to choose from. But be quick, they don’t hang around for long.

Aldi cast iron griddle pan: £12.99, Aldi.co.uk

The cast iron cookware selection comes in three different styles – a pan, griddle and rectangular baking tray. With these tools, you can cook your meals to perfection, ensuring that your meats are perfectly seared and veggies deliciously roasted. Thanks to the high-quality cast iron material, you can cook on any hob (including induction), and then move to the oven. The enamel coating, which comes in options of ombré blue, vibrant orange and sage green, ensures your cookware is temperature-safe up to 250C.

Aldi cast iron casserole dish, 26cm: £24.99, Aldi.co.uk

This rich blue casserole dish has arrived to rival the Le Creuset cult product and is more than £300 cheaper at just £24.99. Out of all the cast iron pieces in this Aldi drop, I’m sure that this will be the first to sell out. This cast iron casserole dish is a must-have for anybody who likes to whip up a tasty stew or casserole on a cold evening. The tough enamel coating will keep your casserole dish looking as good as new even years down the line – it’s scratch-resistant and safe to use in high temperatures.

Aldi ceramic roaster: £9.99, Aldi.co.uk

Another product made from high-quality cast iron, and with a ceramic coating, this roaster is perfect for use in the oven, allowing you to crisp up roast potatoes or keep your meats swimming in their glaze as they simmer away. For just £9.99, you can have your own roaster tray in one of three colours, all of which are dishwasher safe. Use it for pasta bakes, pies, roasting vegetables, baking and serving to the table.

Aldi cast iron casserole dish, 18cm: £16.99, Aldi.co.uk

A smaller version of the cast iron casserole dish, this 18cm option is better suited to preparing sauces, simmering vegetables in stock and cooking up side dishes. At just £16.99, we think it’s essential to buy the matching set. With a beautiful enamel coating, your casserole dish can transfer meals from oven to table, keeping them hot for longer.

