When summer is but a distant memory and the heavens open upon Britain almost daily, it's not unusual to pine for the things that remind us of sunnier, more clement times. The mere mention of basking in the garden with a book, spritz veneziano, al fresco suppers and, of course, barbecues are enough to see us slipping into reverie.

While sunbathing is out of the question during a British winter, the food we enjoy can still conjure the joy and flavours of cooking under the blazing sun. A grill pan will not allow you to cook over coals indoors, but it will enable the branding of meat, fish and vegetables alike to achieve those satisfying chargrill lines reminiscent of balmy cookouts.

As well as being visually pleasing and utterly delicious, food cooked in a griddle can be healthy too. If cooking a steak, say, the raised ridges will keep the meat ever so slightly elevated above the bottom of the pan and allow fat to drip away into the troughs so there is no frying swimming in oil.

We tried out a range of different styles of grill pans: round ones, square ones, ones made from cast iron and others from aluminium, those with two handles and others with one, and models that can be put into the oven to finish off food that requires more than a few minutes on the hob.

It is important to remember that if you’re investing in cast-iron cookware (and it really should be treated as an investment because it is durable enough to last for a lifetime) that is not enamelled, it will often need seasoning or curing before first-time use and as part of its maintenance to get that perfect non-stick quality.

The process itself is easy and starts with washing and drying the pan thoroughly. Then cover the entire pan with oil and heat until it hits smoking point. Next, turn off the heat and let the pan cool naturally. This can be repeated several times, but simply cooking with the pan will get it to its best.

Staub square cast iron American grill pan, 26cm The weight of this pan tells you it is robust enough to last a lifetime of chargrilled steaks. The high ridges left a beautifully charred crust on our meat and those caramelised lines, and excess fat drained away brilliantly, leaving us with the most delicious meal. The long handle is comfortable to work with and the loop means it can be stored hanging to protect the cast iron from damage, while saving precious cupboard space. Seasoning was not required thanks to a scratch-resistant black enamel interior and we love that this pan can be used in the oven, but also outdoors on the barbecue when the sun comes out.

Buy now £ 139 , Zwilling {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Prestige thermosmart grill pan, 28cm As far as fancy features go, this griddle has them all. It is diamond-infused and the handle has a heat indicator that turns from black to green to tell you when it is ready to cook — a handy feature as it can be tricky to tell on grill pans that need to get rather hot before meat can be placed on them. The ridges are on the shallower side of the pans we tested, but they leave pleasing char lines nonetheless. This lightweight aluminium pan is dishwasher safe too, which is always favoured over scrubbing cookware in our household.

Buy now £ 39.99 , Very {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} ProCook cast iron square griddle, 26cm This is a superb cast iron addition to the kitchen at an astoundingly low price. The pan is weighty and looks expensive and stylish, while the quality leaves us optimistic that it will last forever. The griddle is a joy to use and easy to work with. We especially like the “helper handle” at the front that means this heavy piece of kit can be held at both ends when being moved. The high ridges left excellent char lines on the vegetables we cooked in it and the matte black enamel coating on the inside resulted in little stuck-on crust to scrub off.

Buy now £ 29 , Amazon {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Salter carbon steel pan for life griddle pan, 26cm We have to admit that the feather weight of this carbon steel pan led us to make some misplaced assumptions about its ability to handle high heats and frequent use. We were proved wrong. We could cook fish perfectly on this griddle and nothing stuck, which must be because of the pre-seasoned wax layer. This pan is unique in that the usual griddle ridges are instead more like a quilted design on the bottom of the pan, but they still create great char lines. Salter says the patina coating seals in the seasoning every time you cook, and it is suggested that the protective layer is washed away with warm water, before drying the pan and spreading on a little oil to seal. Rather than washing up, it is advised that you wipe the pan with a cloth after use to allow the coating to build up over time to enhance the flavours of the food.

Buy now £ 50 , Salter {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Le Creuset signature cast iron deep square grill We love the two handles on this cast iron design, which makes it a dream to work with and means you can take it from the hob or oven straight to the table for an impressive sizzling centrepiece. The ridges are deep and create excellent char lines, while excess oil drains away from the food as it cooks for a cleaner finish to your dish. On a practical note, the deep sides of this pan mean little oil spits on the hob, which can be a big drawback of cooking meat on a high heat, but the enamel interior makes it easy to clean after use.

Buy now £ 131.95 , Philip Morris & Son {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Wilko aluminium shot blast griddle pan, 26cm This pan does, as you would expect from good old Wilko, exactly as it promises. It is lightweight to work with and we were pleased with the results when we cooked a steak without oil to test its non-stick credentials. It was also as good as new after a cycle in the dishwasher. The ridges are relatively shallow but the char lines came through still. It’s currently out of stock online, but you can sign up to be notified via email when it returns.

Buy now £ 12 , Wilko {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} The Whatever Pan cast aluminium griddle pan with glass lid We love that this griddle comes with a lid – it is the only one in our round-up that does – because we were able to create the steam needed to make sure the Mediterranean vegetables we tested out on it had a soft centre and bite on the outside. The size is also great and made enough food for the whole family. The non-stick ridges are deep and left beautiful, crusty markings. This will become a pan you will want to use again and again, and you get a fantastic bit of kitchen kit for a bargain price.

Buy now £ 29.99 , Jean Patrique {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Anolon authority multi-ply clad round grill pan, 30cm Just a glance at this pan will show you it is unlike other griddles out there. First off, it looks like it is made from stainless steel, which it is, but it also has an aluminium core for even heat distribution. That does mean it is not non-stick in the traditional coated sense, but as anyone who prefers to cook with stainless steel knows, it is not especially difficult to clean (it is dishwasher safe too), will ensure consistently excellent results and last a lifetime. The ridges have a pillowy appearance in that they are not as narrow as some of the others we have seen, but they resulted in lovely chargrill lines on the tuna we cooked in this pan. We also love the generous size and like that we were able to cook for the whole family at the same time.

Buy now £ 43 , Anolon {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Circulon ultimum high density forged square grill, 28cm The packaging on this pan says that food will not stick… guaranteed, so naturally, we had to put the claim to the test. We cooked salmon and asparagus without oil – we find salmon oily enough – and the results were impressive. The pan helped us achieve an even cook and the ridges, although shallow in appearance, left good lines. Anything that was left stuck in the pan after we had taken the food out washed away easily, and it can be popped into the dishwasher.

The verdict: Grill pans For serious chefs and steak eaters, the Staub cast iron American grill pan makes an excellent once-in-a-lifetime investment, while the ProCook cast iron griddle is very nearly as great for a fraction of the price. For those who feel more comfortable with a pan that does not have the weight of cast iron but matches the performance, we highly recommend The Whatever Pan.

