While the pandemic helped many of us to embrace home cooking, it can be tricky to come up with new recipes that are convenient, nourishing, family-friendly and which don’t require a mountain of washing up. If you’re getting tired of making the same old, same old, we’ve found something that just might help.

Budget supermarket Aldi has brought back its ts sell-out halogen air fryer. The small appliance costs just £29.99 – a fraction of the price of similar gadgets that can set you back up to £400 – and is designed to rustle up tasty meals using little or no fat.

Air fryers work by using hot air that circulates around the machine to bake food, with most requiring you to add a small amount of oil, but usually no more than a teaspoon. While many rave about the appliance’s ability to make great-tasting chips, they also serve up delicious meats, fish, vegetables and even cookies and cakes.

Aldi’s Specialbuy could be a serious gamechanger when it comes to improving your recipe repertoire, but don’t just take our word for it.The appliance already has more than 80 reviews online, with one customer calling it an “exceptional piece of equipment” and another saying it’s “so convenient to use.”

Ready to forget the frying pan? Here’s everything you need to know about Aldi’s £29.99 halogen air fryer.

Ambiano halogen air fryer: £29.99, Aldi.co.uk

Whether you prefer to cook, grill, roast or bake, this halogen air fryer can do it all. According to Aldi, the gadget has a 1.7l capacity, meaning it’s big enough to feed the whole family or, if you live alone, to batch cook dinners for your entire week.

The appliance comes with all the accessories you might need – including two racks, tongs and an extender ring, which creates another level for additional cooking – and also has a variable timer and adjustable temperature control.

Perhaps the best part is that it has a self-cleaning function, so scrubbing burnt frying pans could soon be a thing of the past.

While we can’t vouch for this exact model, the reviews speak for themselves: the gadget has a 4.5-star rating from Aldi customers.

As with all Aldi’s special buys, once they sell out, they are gone, so you’ll want to act fast. If you didn’t quite make it in time, you can find plenty of great alternatives in our guide to the best air fryers, where the Ninja foodi dual zone air fryer (£149.99, Argos.co.uk) was named best buy.

The reviewer praised its “standout feature” of two independent cooking zones, enabling you to cook two foods, two ways, at the same time. This was not only great for rustling up entire meals including fried chicken and chips in one go, “but also when catering for different tastes within one household”.

The settings for roasting, baking, dehydrating and reheating means it can effectively replace your entire oven for cooking everything from pizzas to salmon fillets and roasted meats.

