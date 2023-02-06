Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Aldi air fryer that feeds six is back in stock – here’s how to buy it

The energy-efficient appliance will help you rustle up healthier meals in half the time

Daisy Lester
Monday 06 February 2023 12:23
<p>Rivalling other big name brands, this can help you rustle up dishes in a flash </p>

Rivalling other big name brands, this can help you rustle up dishes in a flash

(The Independent)

An air fryer is the hottest commodity you can own this winter, thanks to its energy-saving status. If you’re yet to get your hands on one, thankfully Aldi’s just restocked the sell-out Tefal appliance (£149.99, Aldi.co.uk).

Helping you rustle up healthier meals with little-to-no oil in a fraction of the time, the clever combination of flowing hot air and an automatic stirring paddle ensures your food is cooked to crispy perfection.

From frozen fries and oven chips to fish, spring rolls, chicken nuggets and vegetables, the Tefal air fryer can cook up to six portions with its 1.2kg capacity – making it an ideal option for most families.

Plus, the extra-large model from the Tefal actifry range earned a spot in our review of the best air fryers, so you’re in safe hands with the appliance brand.

To make sure you don’t miss out, here’s the lowdown on the Tefal actifry advance appliance.

Tefal actifry advance: Was £149.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

According to the brand, this appliance’s 1.2kg capacity can serve up to six people, so it’s the perfect size for large households. It’ll make all your favourite treats super crispy – from chips and chicken wings to spring rolls – while using little to no oil, making it a healthier option, too. Need more culinary inspiration? Check out the My Actifry app, where you can find more than 100 recipes.

The transparent glass lid helps you keep an eye on your food, to prevent over-cooking, while removable, dishwasher-safe parts make for easy cleaning.

Read more: Best air fryers low-fat, fast and delicious dinners

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on air fryers and other household appliance offers, try the links below:

With the energy price cap increasing, here’s an expert-led guide to energy-efficient kitchen appliances

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in