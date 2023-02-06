Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An air fryer is the hottest commodity you can own this winter, thanks to its energy-saving status. If you’re yet to get your hands on one, thankfully Aldi’s just restocked the sell-out Tefal appliance (£149.99, Aldi.co.uk).

Helping you rustle up healthier meals with little-to-no oil in a fraction of the time, the clever combination of flowing hot air and an automatic stirring paddle ensures your food is cooked to crispy perfection.

From frozen fries and oven chips to fish, spring rolls, chicken nuggets and vegetables, the Tefal air fryer can cook up to six portions with its 1.2kg capacity – making it an ideal option for most families.

Plus, the extra-large model from the Tefal actifry range earned a spot in our review of the best air fryers, so you’re in safe hands with the appliance brand.

To make sure you don’t miss out, here’s the lowdown on the Tefal actifry advance appliance.

Tefal actifry advance: Was £149.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

According to the brand, this appliance’s 1.2kg capacity can serve up to six people, so it’s the perfect size for large households. It’ll make all your favourite treats super crispy – from chips and chicken wings to spring rolls – while using little to no oil, making it a healthier option, too. Need more culinary inspiration? Check out the My Actifry app, where you can find more than 100 recipes.

The transparent glass lid helps you keep an eye on your food, to prevent over-cooking, while removable, dishwasher-safe parts make for easy cleaning.

Read more: Best air fryers low-fat, fast and delicious dinners

