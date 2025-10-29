Lidl’s £20 mystery box is back and it’s worth more than £100

Get our weekly Home and Garden email for tips, advice and interior inspiration Get our weekly Home and Garden email for tips, and interior inspiration Get our weekly Home and Garden email for tips, and interior inspiration Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Lidl's £20 mystery box is returning tomorrow and each one packed with ‘middle of Lidl’ treasures worth more than £100, according to the budget supermarket.

Brimming with items from the supermarket’s infamous aisle, there will be 1,500 boxes available with contents including anything from a Breville ice coffee maker (worth £29.99) and noise-cancelling headphones (worth £19.99), to an electric stapler and nailer (worth £7.99).

The boxes first launched in August 2024 and sold out in just under an hour. This year’s bright blue boxes are set to be just as popular, so you’ll need to be quick if you want to get your hands on one.

Some extra lucky shoppers will find a ‘bonus item coupon’ among their products. This’ll be in just 150 mystery boxes and winners can exchange the special voucher for premium items such as the Vax air lift 2 pet plus (worth £219.99), which we named our best corded vacuum for upholstery, a Daewoo dual air fryer 9L (worth £99.99) or even a sleek Sharp 43in 4K ultra HD roku TV (worth £279.99).

Behind the Willy Wonka-like-fun, all proceeds from Lidl’s mystery boxes will be donated to the children’s charity NSPCC, making it a worthwhile cause.

So, to stand you in good stead to get your hands on a mystery box, here’s all you need to know including how to shop.

