Whether you’re looking for a stylish desk lamp for a tech-obsessed teen, or a table lamp that gives off the perfect glow for bedtime stories, the right lamp makes a lovely addition to a child’s room.

When you’re buying a lamp for a little one, the first factor is likely to be looks, and the great news is there are some brilliantly playful kids’ lamps to choose from. Price also plays a big part for parents, and durability is key when it comes to children of any age.

While you’re shopping around, it’s worth deciding if you’d prefer a mains-powered lamp or one with a USB charger, which comes down to personal preference. Likewise, consider whether you’d like a lamp that takes a standard bulb or an LED. The latter will stay cool to the touch, so it’s a good choice for little ones.

How we tested

Our little testers ranged from four to 14-years-old and picked out their favourite lamps based primarily on appearance. To narrow these down, we then looked for value, durability, and any extra features – like customisation or multiple functions.

Some of the lamps on our list are designed specifically for kids, often with extra safety features built-in. Others are standard lamps that would look great in an older child’s room, so bear this in mind when you’re buying.

The best kids’ lamps for 2022 are:

Best overall – Dunelm tiger table lamp: £25, Dunelm.com

