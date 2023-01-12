The TikTok-approved sunset lamps to help you beat the January blues

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

It’s not unusual to feel some seasonal blues during the month of January. From the weather (bleak at best and torrential rain at worst) to friends off the booze for Dry Jan and new year financial worries, this downcast feeling even has scientific grounding: Seasonal Affective Disorder (Sad).

Whether it’s exercising or making sure you get a good night’s sleep, there are myriad ways to beat the blues – including light therapy. More traditionally, this takes the form of alarm clocks with built-in lights to help you ease into the morning.

But now, thanks to the latest craze to sweep TikTok, sunset lamps are this season’s must-have – with more than 275 million views and counting. The perfect tonic for dark mornings and gloomy evenings, these lamps provide a much-needed serotonin boost by projecting a sunset light into your space

Lauded by TikTok users for their calming effect (and ambient video and selfie backdrop, of course), sunset lamps replicate that warm golden hour glow, every hour.

If you’re in need of a January pick-me-up, we’ve rounded up the TikTok-approved sunset lamps to transport you to warmer climes.

Mydethun sunset projection lamp: £21.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

One of TikTok’s favourite lamps, this light projection tints your walls with orange, red and yellow hues, mimicking a sunset setting in your living space. With its high-quality optical lens, the brand boasts it has a smooth refraction effect. Plus, its aluminum head features 180 degree rotation while the size and shape of the halo can also be adjusted. Better still, the sunset lamp is said to be energy saving.

Buy now

Qasimof sunset projection lamp: £11.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Costing just £11.99, this sunset lamp is a steal. With its 360-degree angle rotation, aluminum build and energy-efficient design, it will help you bring a warm glow into your home on a budget. The lamp produces a warming orange and yellow light to add some ambience to your winter days.

Buy now

Urban Outfitters sunset projection lamp: £40, Urbanoutfitters.com

(Urban Outfitters )

Featuring a sturdy circular base and flexible body, Urban Outfitters’ slightly pricier sunset lamps projects an iridescent sunset image onto any wall or surface. The minimalist black design will slot seamlessly into your interiors while injecting some calming hues into your space.

Buy now

Damahou sunset lamp: £19.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

With its 10W power, this sunset lamp is said to project a bright sunset light even during the day. Featuring four colours – sunset, sunlight, rainbow and sunset red – the lamp can be customised to suit your mood, while its 360-degree design adapts it to any corner of your space.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on wireless earbuds and other tech offers, try the links below:

Banish the winter blues with our round-up of the best Sad lamps