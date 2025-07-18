The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
Shark’s clever misting fan has £30 off right now – but you’ll need to be quick
The mist will help you keep cool in the stifling heat – but it’s selling out fast
As the mercury climbs and the nation melts, it pays to have one of the best electric fans in your corner. But even the best fans will struggle during a proper heatwave. If you're looking for a way to cool yourself down more quickly – and you don’t fancy spending hundreds of pounds on a portable air conditioner – this deal on the Shark flexbreeze hydrogo is your answer.
We reviewed the non-misting version of this model in our round-up of the best fans, so we can vouch for its core design. Unlike the original model, the flexbreeze hydrogo does more than just move hot air around. It uses a special attachment to spritz a fine, cooling mist into the air, providing instant relief on those scorching days.
Usually £129.99, we saw the Shark flexbreeze hydrogo go down to just £99 in Amazon’s Prime Day sale earlier this month. But if you missed out on the offer, it’s not too late, as we’ve spotted it on sale at Currys for the same price. However, with so many hot spells this year –and the potential for another heatwave – stock is limited, so you’ll need to be quick to snap it up.
Shark flexbreeze hydrogo cordless fan: Was £129.99, now £99, Currys.co.uk
Beat the heat with this fantastic deal on Shark’s most versatile fan. The FlexBreeze is portable enough to use on a tabletop and powerful too, providing up to 20m of airflow. UV and rain resistance make it suitable for outdoor use, while its quiet operation on the lowest fan speed means you can use it indoors or by your bedside on hot nights.
Its standout feature is the included InstaCool Misting Attachment, which sprays a fine mist for extra cooling on the hottest days. With 12 hours of battery life, it’s a brilliant gadget for keeping comfortable during the summer, and reduced to less than £100, it’s a heatwave essential.
If it drops out of stock at Currys, you can also get it for the same price at Shark and Very.
