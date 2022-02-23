One of the defining images of the 2021 Tokyo Olympic games was diver Tom Daley sitting poolside, knitting a special Team GB cardigan while watching his fellow competitors take the plunge.

Dubbed the “Tom Daley effect”, this moment and the gold medalist’s love for the craft has now helped knitting hit the mainstream with more and more young people picking up their needles. According to the retailer John Lewis & Partners, interest has surged compared to this time last year, with a 32 per cent increase in sales.

Not satisfied with four Olympic medals under his belt, Daley recently added a new venture to his resume and launched his own knitting label, Made With Love, toward the end of 2021.

From cardigans and winter beanies to on-trend vests, scarves and cocooning blankets, the 15-piece collection is bold, colourful and quirky (think pink flamingos and bright blues). Organised into different levels of difficulty, the knitting kits cater to all abilities and the included merino yarn is sourced from non-mulesed sheep.

If you’re looking for a new hobby, now’s the perfect time to pick up your needles. Here, we’ve selected our favourites from the collection.

Made With Love by Tom Daley fluffy flamingo jumper knitting kit: £125–165, Johnlewis.com

Brighten up cold days with Tom Daley’s statement flamingo knit. The unique design boasts a rainbow-coloured neckline, hem and cuffs, while the fluffy flamingo on the front adds the final flourish. Containing everything you need to recreate the jumper yourself, the kits range in size from XS regular to XXL long, with a difficulty level of intermediate. Each includes the necessary number of merino wool yarn balls, assorted knitting needles, a wide-eyed darning needle and the pattern.

Made With Love by Tom Daley rainbow admire vest knitting kit: £90-100, Johnlewis.com

Knitted sweater vests are having a moment – from the catwalks to the high street. And rather than just buying into the trend, why not knit one for yourself? This fun design from Tom Daley’s collection has the same rainbow-patterned hem as the flamingo jumper, with a sharp V-neck adding a point of interest. Great for layering over T-shirts and shirts or dresses in spring, it’s a surefire wardrobe staple. The kit is designed for experienced knitters and comes in four sizes, ranging from XS to XXL, and they all contain the necessary yarn balls, assorted knitting needles and the pattern.

Made With Love by Tom Daley scarf out loud knitting kit: £70, Johnlewis.com

A scarf is one of the most hardworking pieces in your winter wardrobe and what better feeling could there be than having knitted it for yourself? This Made With Love scarf is perfect for injecting some colour into your outfit with its bold, striped design. Aimed at beginner knitters, it’s a great kit to start out with while you develop your craft skills. It contains five yarn balls, knitting needles, the pattern and a learn-to-knit guide.

Made With Love by Tom Daley winter warmer hat knitting kit, aquatic blue: £35, Johnlewis.com

Designed for beginners and the most affordable piece in the collection, Tom Daley’s winter warmer hat boasts simple ribbing with a classic pom pom for the perfect finishing touch. You can choose either aquatic blue or Tokyo blue for your kit, with the label assuring it can be knitted together in just a few hours. The kit contains one chunky merino wool yarn balls, knitting needles, a wide-eye darning needle, the pattern and a learn-to-knit manual.

