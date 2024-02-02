How we test cordless vacuum cleaners at IndyBest

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Testing cordless vacuum cleaners may sound as simple as pushing them backwards and forwards across the floor, but there’s a lot more to it than that. These days, most models come with a wide range of features, which we analyse in depth to work out which models are worth your money.

At IndyBest, we understand there’s nothing more frustrating than spending hundreds of pounds on a cordless vacuum cleaner only to have it conk out mid-clean. So, we spend hours putting the latest models through their paces, to help you find something that will take the hassle out of housework and maybe even make the chore more enjoyable.

When investing in a cordless vacuum cleaner, the most obvious features to consider are suction power and battery life. For homes with pets or children, it’s worth considering how well the brush clears itself, too. That’s not to mention features such as LED lights that help you spot dust and dirt lurking under furniture, how much it weighs, and collapsible designs for ease of storage and cleaning in tight spaces.

How exactly do we determine which vacuum cleaners are the best and which ones simply suck? Each cordless vacuum cleaner we review has been used by our testers in their own homes for at least a month – across hard floors and carpets, for quick clean-ups and weekly deep cleans. We also test for portability, using the vacuums to clean sofas and car upholstery, to fully assess which ones are the easiest to hold, push and steer.

Want to know more? Here, we take you behind the scenes of IndyBest’s in-depth cordless vacuum cleaner testing process.

How we test cordless vacuum cleaner delivery and unboxing

One of the most frustrating aspects of getting a new vacuum cleaner can be putting it together after delivery, as cordless vacuum cleaners are often too long to fit into a box in one piece. We assess how well the parts fit together and how easy it is to follow the instructions. If there’s a QR code that links to an instructional video, even better.

We also check to see what delivery options are offered by the manufacturer or retailer, and how much they cost.

How we test cordless vacuum cleaner suction power

Two of the models we’ve tested for our cordless vacuum cleaner review (Zoe Griffin)

While most manufacturers will declare a vacuum’s power wattage, this is more of a measure of motor power rather than suction power. A higher wattage might indicate a more robust motor, but suction power is influenced by other factors, such as the air-flow rate – the only way to measure this is to power it on and experience the force.

From dried rice and small pieces of breakfast cereal (on both carpet and hard floor) to sand and mud trailed through the hallway by our testers’ children, we put each vacuum cleaner’s suction power to the test across a wide range of clean-up jobs.

We also assess how long we can use each vacuum cleaner at full power. From 20 minutes to 60 minutes (or more), we’ll push each model around for as long as it has battery life remaining. We’ll always empty the bin and start again, just to make sure the suction is consistent, as some lose power gradually over time and as the dust bin fills up.

How we test cordless vacuum cleaners on pet hair

Our testers take this job very seriously, brushing their dog’s fur and then combing it into the carpet. We then time how long it takes each vacuum to clean up the pet hair.

After vacuuming, our testers inspect each brush head carefully, to see how much hair has remained and how much has been sucked into the hose. Our favourite models have anti-hair-wrap technology, which cuts through pet hair as it cleans, leaving the brush head looking like new.

How we test cordless vacuum cleaner ease of use

(Zoe Griffin)

Several factors influence how easy a vacuum cleaner is to operate and steer, and we take all of these into consideration when ranking each model. The first thing we assess is where the power button is located, noting whether it’s on top of the appliance or pushable with our feet while steering.

Next, we look at power settings. Is it easy to switch the intensity up or down when moving from carpets to rugs to hard floors? Or, even better, is there any smart functionality that sees the vacuum cleaner adjust the suction automatically, making sure that it’s operating at maximum efficiency at all times?

Weight is another important factor, particularly when it comes to ease of steering, as lighter models tend to be more responsive than bulky, heavy options. Smaller vacuum cleaners are also usually easier to use on stairs, chairs and beds, as you can pick them up without putting your back out.

Other features we look for are LED headlights, which illuminate dust, and how easy it is to extend and collapse the hose to make sure it’s simple to reach under furniture and clear cobwebs from ceilings.

Who are our expert testers?

At IndyBest, we have a team of in-house writers and editors who have years of experience testing top cleaning and home tech products. Our testers have extensive knowledge of how vacuum cleaners work, so you can trust that our reviewers know what they’re talking about.

We’ll always give you our honest opinion after testing each cordless vacuum cleaner. While we don’t measure suction power with a scientific reading of force, you can rely on us to have tested it on a multitude of different surfaces in real-life settings, in our own homes. You can read more about our team here and learn more about why you can trust us.

What is the best cordless vacuum cleaner to buy?

Now that you’ve learnt more about our reviewing process, you may be wondering which cordless vacuum cleaner performed the best during our most recent tests.

(Shark)

In our review of the best cordless vacuum cleaners, the Shark stratos anti-hair-wrap model was deemed to be the best overall. Our tester noted the “suction power on both carpet and hard floors is a dream”. It was tested for several months in a home with four children and visiting dogs, including a very furry labrador, and “no pet hair, clothing fluff or larger-than-usual objects came close to getting stuck in the brush”. The dual battery pack offers 120 minutes of run-time, the built-in scent booster pod and the “hose that folds back on itself for compact and freestanding storage and charging”. Overall, it cleaned so well, that it made our tester feel “euphoric”.

For something a little more affordable, the Vactidy V8 cordless vacuum was named the best budget cordless vacuum cleaner. It’s “convenient to store, fast to charge and light to push around to clean up dirt fast”, praised our writer.

