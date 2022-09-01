Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

They’ve mastered walking, now you’re looking for something to keep them active, and play independently while developing other skills.

Coming in all different shapes and sizes, from fire engines to feline friends, there’s a whole host of child-friendly ride-on toys to choose from. We found that most ride-on toys are suitable from around the 12-month mark, but many can be adapted to be used for years to come.

Parents will be pleased to hear that ride-on toys don’t have to mean more plastic, though – there’s a large range of wooden options giving us all the nostalgic feels which are easy on the eye and kinder to the environment. When making your choice, it’s best to consider where most of the playing is going to take place, as some ride-ons are designed for indoor use and won’t be able to handle grass or outside terrain, while others may be too bulky for inside your home.

You’ll want to look at the weight of the toys too, as they don’t tidy themselves away and may need to be carried from time to time. But a big factor is the wheels. Older toddlers will want to go at speed and steer, so 360-degree rotating wheels offer a lot more manoeuvrability, meanwhile rubber wheels keep playtime noise to a minimum and protect objects in the home.

From sit-on cars, to dogs with wagging tails, by choosing the right ride-on chum, your toddler will be captivated for hours on end. Here, we round up our favourite finds.

How we tested

With the help of our enthusiastic 15-month-old and three-year-old, we put a range of ride-on toys through the mill. We tested them both indoors, mainly on smooth kitchen flooring, and outdoors over the course of two weeks.

The best kids’ ride-on toys for 2022 are: