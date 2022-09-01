They’ve mastered walking, now you’re looking for something to keep them active, and play independently while developing other skills.
Coming in all different shapes and sizes, from fire engines to feline friends, there’s a whole host of child-friendly ride-on toys to choose from. We found that most ride-on toys are suitable from around the 12-month mark, but many can be adapted to be used for years to come.
Parents will be pleased to hear that ride-on toys don’t have to mean more plastic, though – there’s a large range of wooden options giving us all the nostalgic feels which are easy on the eye and kinder to the environment. When making your choice, it’s best to consider where most of the playing is going to take place, as some ride-ons are designed for indoor use and won’t be able to handle grass or outside terrain, while others may be too bulky for inside your home.
You’ll want to look at the weight of the toys too, as they don’t tidy themselves away and may need to be carried from time to time. But a big factor is the wheels. Older toddlers will want to go at speed and steer, so 360-degree rotating wheels offer a lot more manoeuvrability, meanwhile rubber wheels keep playtime noise to a minimum and protect objects in the home.
From sit-on cars, to dogs with wagging tails, by choosing the right ride-on chum, your toddler will be captivated for hours on end. Here, we round up our favourite finds.
How we tested
With the help of our enthusiastic 15-month-old and three-year-old, we put a range of ride-on toys through the mill. We tested them both indoors, mainly on smooth kitchen flooring, and outdoors over the course of two weeks.
The best kids’ ride-on toys for 2022 are:
- Best overall – Brio baby-30281 dachshund ride-on toy: £85.95, Woodentoystore.co.uk
- Best for role-play – Little Tikes cozy coupe classic: £38.99, Smythstoys.com
- Best fun design – Air hopper blue: £44.95, Microscooters.co.uk
- Best for longevity – Scoot & Ride highway kick 1, steel: £114.99, Scandiborn.co.uk
- Best for manoeuvrability – Wheelybug toddler ride on animal large: £79.95, Amazon.co.uk
- Best lightweight toy – BabyScooti cat ride on by Djeco: £64.95, Ticketyboo.co.uk
- Best wooden toy – Vilac ride on firetruck: £100, Hippychick.com
- Best detailed toy – Janod ride on tractor: £90, Kidly.co.uk
- Best compact toy – MamaToyz mini bike, £80: Mamatoyzuk.com
- Best multifunctional toy – Infantino 217023 walker, multicoloured: £65.98, Amazon.co.uk
Brio baby-30281 dachshund ride-on toy
- Best: Overall
- Rating: 9/10
- Age : 12 months+
- Materials: FSC certified wood, plastic and metal
Our dog-loving 15-month-old tester was like a moth to a flame with Brio’s dachshund ride-on toy. Swedish wooden toy company Brio was founded in Sweden in 1884, so it’s safe to say they know a thing or two about crafting good toys.
The iconic dachshund – although it could be mistaken for a dalmatian – originated in the ‘50s and sports some new additions 70 years on. Requiring a small amount of easy-to-follow assembly, this ride-on toy is designed for little ones aged 12 months to three years.
The highlight for all testers has to be the spring-loaded tail, which wags on the move like a real dog. Parents’ homes will appreciate the rubber wheels, too, while our testers enjoyed steering the front and playing with its movable ears. Made from FSC-certified materials, this toy is wonderfully tactile and super sturdy, justifying the price tag.
Little Tikes cozy coupe classic
- Best: For role-play
- Rating: 9/10
- Age: 18 months+
- Materials: Plastic
There’s no denying that this ride-on toy took the longest time to put together, but you’d expect that from a toy that you’ll see still standing at nursery years down the line. In fact, the iconic Little Tikes cozy coupe has been providing kids with joy for over 30 years and is well known for its durability and hard-wearing performance, with recommended use from 18 months to five years.
Our three-year-old tester’s face lit up once we revealed the instantly recognisable car (after 40 minutes of assembly). While generally maintaining the original design, we noticed some new innovations such as the high-back seat grab handle for push-along mode and the removable floorboard to protect little feet when they aren’t powering the car themselves.
Our mini tester loved refuelling using the open and close function on the fuel cap, turning the clicking ignition switch and making as much noise as he could tooting the horn. But the best bit is the 360˚ manoeuvrability from the front swivel wheels. Because of its size, we found it performed best outside, with as much space as possible where our toddler could clock up the miles!
Air hopper blue
- Best: Fun design
- Rating: 9/10
- Age: 18 months+
- Materials: 360˚ non-mark PU wheels
A brand renowned for its fantastic kids’ scooters, you’ll receive the same high quality with Micro Scooter’s air hopper. Delivering twice the fun, it converts from an inflatable hopper to a smart ride-on toy. It’s safe to use from 18 months, but also useable up to around the age of five, so there’s a lot of life to this toy.
Assembly is minimal, and the inflatable main body connects to a lightweight chassis. The 360˚, non-marking PU wheels allowed our three-year-old tester to move around freely, plus they’re unbelievably quiet on smooth flooring. As the wheels are safely housed in the chassis, they won’t bash into little ankles and are less likely to cause a collision with other objects. The ears make for great handles and the design is so eye-catching, with an instant attraction from our testers.
Scoot & Ride highway kick 1, steel
- Best: For longevity
- Rating: 9/10
- Age: 1-5 years
- Materials: Plastics
The highway kick from Scoot & Ride could be mistaken for something from the space age, and you’d not be wrong based on its smart design technology. In one swift movement this ride-on toy becomes a scooter, or vice versa, without a single tool in sight. Designed for those aged one to five, there’s no traditional steering from the handlebar, alternatively the rider’s weight determines the direction of movement – although we found that it performed best in ‘scooter mode’. We loved that the seat can be adjusted to suit the rider’s height – perfect when you’re trying it out with two ages – and the padded seat seemed to be very comfy.
Superbly stable and robust, the highway performs at its optimum when on tarmac or paving slabs, and we love the longevity of use with this ride-on toy. There’s also seven fabulous colours to choose from, so you’re spoiled for choice.
Wheelybug toddler ride on animal large
- Best: For manoeuvrability
- Rating: 9/10
- Age: 2.5-5 years
- Materials: Wooden with a padded layer of sponge and polyurethane
The Wheelybug has been a popular choice since the idea came to fruition in 1995. While its bold animal designs – there are seven to fall in love with – are an attraction in itself, the toy comes to life when the multi-directional castors come into play. Offering limitless mobility, kids can spin, slide and whizz around, while the padded layer of sponge, which is covered with a tough layer of faux leather, keep bottoms comfy and can be wiped clean.
Coming in two sizes (for ages one year plus, and three to five years), we tested out the larger of the two. The base is made from a sturdy plywood, combine that with the aluminium handle and the Wheelybug can withstand hours of play! Both our testers loved the spring-loaded eyes, which is a fun addition. We commend the handle which is not only easy for little hands to grip, but great for portability and moving once playtime is over.
BabyScooti cat ride on by Djeco
- Best: Lightweight toy
- Rating: 8/10
- Age: 12-24 months
- Materials: Wood, plastic
The BabyScooti from Djeco is the only tricycle-style ride-on we tested, and our 15-month-old certainly gravitated towards it. Due to its three wheels, and combination of plastic and wood, it’s the lightest of them all, weighing just over 2kg. This allowed our little tester to move about freely as he scooted around the kitchen and beyond. Easy to assemble, taking only a matter of minutes, all wheels glide on a smooth surface, while the front wheel meant our tester could practise his turning. The cat design is adorable, and the raised back seat was great for keeping our little one firmly seated. Light and nimble, it’s the perfect size for beginners aged around 12-24 months.
Vilac ride on firetruck
- Best: Wooden toy
- Rating: 8/10
- Age: 18 months +
- Materials: Beech, pine and boxwood
French toymaker Vilac’s wooden toys have been delighting kids and babies since 1911, and this ride-on fire engine is a fine example from the brand, made from sustainably sourced beech, pine and boxwood. Simply attach the wheel and little wannabe fire-people aged 18 months and over are good to go about their daily business. Our three-year-old enjoyed using the steering wheel to move the front wheels, albeit with slightly limited turning abilities, but the standout feature had to be the secret storage compartment under the seat. He loved flipping down the flap and hiding things under the seat. There’s a clever built-in anti-tilt system which is great for younger riders, plus a slightly raised seat at the back to keep them in place.
The rubber tyres keep the noise down and glide across a smooth floor. We just love the look of this traditional wooden toy, which is fabulous for sparking young imaginations.
Janod ride on tractor
- Best: Detailed toy
- Rating: 8/10
- Age: 2 years+
- Materials: FSC-certified wood, rubber
Have a farming fanatic on your hands? The Janod ride-on tractor is a farmer’s best friend, as young ones drive around the garden, beeping the horn to let the animals know they’re coming! Suitable for 2 years plus (though we think one-year-olds would love it too), both our testers enjoyed whizzing around on this ride-on toy, but due to its heavier weight, it was best suited to our older tester.
Designed with four quiet rubberised tyres, we loved the look of this toy made from FSC-certified wood, which has been brightly painted with fun tractor detailing. There’s a raised back to the seat, and space for young ones to place their feet when they want a push! We did find the steering a little limited for turning, but that didn’t seem to dampen the young farmers’ experience.
MamaToyz mini bike
- Best: Compact toy
- Rating: 7/10
- Age: 15 months+
- Materials: Wood
If it was purely a parents’ choice, we’re confident any style-conscious adult would choose the mini bike from Turkish brand MamaToyz. Clean wooden lines, grey felt accents and retro orange rimmed wheels… it’s as easy on the eye as ride-on toys come. Parents will also appreciate its easy assembly, taking just minutes to put together.
Both our testers could play with this (it’s suitable from 15 months) and we praise it for its non-slip felt seat, lightweight nature due to weighing less than 3kg, and the larger wheels, coupled with its smooth steering, meant whizzing around the kitchen was entertaining.
Infantino 217023 walker, multicoloured
- Best: Multifunctional toy
- Rating: 7/10
- Age: 6 months - 3 years
- Materials: Plastic
This is the only ride-on toy we tested that requires batteries, which places it in a different league as it puts on an all-singing, all-dancing performance.
Starting its life as a stationary toy, babies can explore the whopping nine melodies, three colourful light options and 30 sound effects, but parents will be pleased to hear it comes with two volume levels. It smartly graduates to a handy walker, simply lift the seat up and lock it in for those starting to find their feet. As a ride-on toy you’re able to adjust the wheels from a slower speed to a faster one for older kids (suitable up to three years), however there’s no steering ability making it somewhat limited for cruising. Both of our testers were taken by the fun integrated ball popping activity; it comes complete with five colourful balls to pop-and-scoop while riding along, which can be stored under the seat.
The verdict: Ride-on toys
Brio’s ride-on dachshund is not only a classic wooden toy, but a nice riding experience for both of our testers. With the added features of the spring-loaded wagging tail and movable ears, it was such a hit for our little ones.
