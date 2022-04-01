After casting a spell on kids all over the world with its magical realism, the Disney film Encanto has now gone on to win the Oscar for best animated movie. And always reliable, Lego is on hand to immortalise the movie in brick form.

If, somehow, you are yet to see the film, quickly scroll on to avoid any spoilers. As for the rest of you, vamanos...

Set in the mountains of Columbia, the musical – soundtracked Lin-Manuel Miranda earworms – tells the story of the Madrigal family. Each member of the clan possesses a magical power bestowed upon them, from superhuman strength to being able to control the weather with their mood.

That is except for 15-year-old Mirabel – Disney’s latest animation heroine – who is the only member to have not been gifted a power. She spots cracks forming in the foundations of the house and goes on an adventure to find out the cause.

Capturing the imaginations of its audience, the whimsical blockbuster was warmly received by critics and little ones alike. Now, Lego has brought the magical Madrigal family to life with its Encanto range. From Isabela magical set to the casa Madrigal build and a replica of Antonio’s wondrous door, here’s everything you need to know about the spell-binding range.

Read more:

Lego the Madrigal house: £44.99, Lego.com

(Lego)

Lego’s 587-piece set of the Madrigal family’s mountainous house is full of fun functions and details from the movie. The three-story build boasts five rooms and is teamed with three characters from the film – Mirabel, Antonio and Abuela – for imaginative role-play.

Functions including turning a handle to flip the bed and wake up Mirabel, being able to spin the chimney to change the weather, and twisting a handle to wave the casa’s shutters all help bring the magical movie to life. Whether there’s a special birthday coming up or you’re wanting to treat a young fan of the film, the Madrigal house is sure to delight.

Buy now

Lego Antonio’s magical door: £17.99, Lego.com

(Lego)

Packed with details from the movie including a working tree-house swing and raising hammock, this 99-piece build of Antonio’s magical door is full of fun and is a simple build for young fans. There’s also two micro-dolls and three of their animal friends, as well as stickers so that kids can personalise their set. Helping to banish boring car journeys, this Lego set is also portable and folds into a door with a lock and key.

Buy now

Lego Isabela’s magical door: £17.99, Smythstoys.com

(Smyths )

Containing 114 pieces, this portable set boasts a similar opening door build with a lock and key, as well as the customisable sticker set. There are three characters included – Isabela, Louisa and Mirabel – and bird and butterfly animals, helping imaginative play as kids explore Isabela’s room. It makes for the perfect companion set for the Madrigal house.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For discounts on toys and offers on kids’ clothing, try the links below:

Looking for more Lego inspiration? We’ve rounded up the best sets for kids