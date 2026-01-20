Lego announces life-size golden retriever puppy set – and you can pre order now

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Sign up for our free IndyBest email Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Lego has just revealed one of its most life-like sets ever: a golden retriever with the exact proportions of a real puppy.

Made from more than 2,100 bricks, the puppy is 30cm tall and boasts a realistic appearance created with studded bricks and different layered slopes to give the appearance of shaggy fur.

The puppy also has adorable details like grey toe beans underneath its paws and a teal blue collar and medallion.

Once built, you’ll be able to play around with the puppy’s look by adjusting the front paw to strike a cute pose, and you can even adjust the ears, head and tail to express emotions. The pup also has a removable tongue and closable mouth.

Priced at £129.99, it’s by no means a cheap set but the life-like look and character means it’s destined to be built by dog lovers.

Part of Lego’s ‘Icons’ series known for its realistic takes on movie sets, historical moments and more, the golden retriever is joining The Lord of the Rings: Barad-dûr set (£399.99, Lego.com), Captain Jack Sparrow's pirate ship (£299.99, Lego.com) and Back to the Future time machine (£169.99, Lego.com).

The brand has previously released other life-sized animals including the tuxedo cat (£89.99, Lego.com) and the 101 Dalmatians puppy (£129.99, Lego.com).

If you can’t wait to get your paws on the set, here’s everything you need to know including how to buy.

How to buy Lego’s golden retriever puppy

Lego golden retriever puppy The ultimate Lego set for animal-lovers, the golden retriever puppy makes a rewarding and challenging building experience. The toy company has created a puppy build that’s full of character with adjustable paws, head, ears and tails to create expressions and a high attention to detail with the ruff look fur. The golden retriever puppy set is available to pre-order now on Lego’s website. Orders will be shipped on 1 February. £130 from Lego.com Prices may vary

