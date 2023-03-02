Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

With The Mandalorian returning to our screens this week and ongoing celebrations for the 40th anniversary of Return of the Jedi, it’s a big year for fans of the Star Wars franchise. And now, Danish brick brand Lego has just dropped a commemorative set that’s perfect for display.

Costing just £59.99, the new build depicts the Executor super star destroyer from the film trilogy. The huge scale Darth Vader flagship is comprised of 630-pieces, with two star destroyers that “fly” alongside and is a relatively easy build that the whole family can get involved with.

Better still, the display stand boasts a nameplate with a Return of the Jedi 40th anniversary plaque commemorating the milestone – a true collector’s item.

Whether you’re building your own collection or looking for the perfect gift for Star Wars enthusiasts, here’s everything you need to know about the new super star destroyer set, including how to pre-order it.

Lego executor super star destroyer: £59.99, Lego.com

(Lego )

Immerse yourself in the space franchise by building one of the most classic Imperial starships: the Executor super star destroyer. Without scrimping on detail, the set is also one of the more affordable Lego Star Wars sets at just under £60.

Measuring more than 43cm long, it’s ideal for display once built thanks to the stand and name plaque commemorating Return of the Jedi’s 40th anniversary. Alongside the ship, you’ll find two brick-build models of star destroyers with translucent elements to show the sheer scale of one of the largest Imperial starships.

Consisting of 630-pieces, the model is ideal for treating yourself or giving to another Star Wars fan. Plus, the Lego builder app offers a convenient way to store your building instructions, keep track of builds, zoom in and rotate models in 3D.

Available to pre-order now for shopping from 1 May, there’s no better way to mark the film’s 40th anniversary.

Pre-order now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on Lego, try the links below:

Score a saving on Lego with our monthly guide to the best deals