Brick enthusiasts, rejoice. Lego is about to add to its burgeoning repertoire of Disney Lego sets with the upcoming launch of a new Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs cottage set, complete with 10 minifigures.

The 2,228-piece set is the largest Disney build announced for 2024 so far, and it is based on the classic animated film from the 1930s. All seven dwarfs are included in the set, as well as the Evil Queen and her red apple, the Prince and, of course, Snow White and her glass casket.

The replica straw-roofed cottage opens from the back, and there’s also a wishing well to complete the movie set piece. Snow White’s BFFs with a bunch of woodland creatures who help her clean the house, so it’s no surprise that a bunch of birds, a squirrel, a rabbit and a butterfly also make up part of the set.

Though the Lego set will launch next month, there is a catch for those wanting to buy the set early and add it to their collection. We’ve got all the details.

Lego Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs’ cottage 43242: £189.99, Lego.com – available from 1 March

If you want to get your hands on the 20cm tall Lego set and celebrate a slice of iconic Disney history, Lego will be releasing the set on 1 March, but in order to secure it, you’ll need to be a Lego Insiders member. Thankfully, Lego Insiders is free to join.

The Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs’ cottage is an adult set and costs £189.99. It comes with a full interior with a glowing hearth inside, as well as that iconic glass chamber, letting you recreate the film in all its glory.

Available from 1 March

