The best Myprotein deals to shop this week
Stock up on your summer workout gear, protein powders and accessories in the sale
If you’re looking for affordable activewear, protein powders to help build muscle, energy bars to fuel training sessions or workout accessories to hit your goals faster, Myprotein is one of the best places to know. It’s a one-stop shop for everything fitness.
You’ll also find an impressive slew of deals available this week, with huge deals across everything from protein shaker bottles to running leggings.
Currently, the fitness retailer is offering up to 60 per cent off as part of its summer savings event, including 20 per cent off new-in activewear. Here at IndyBest, we’ve put plenty of Myprotein products to the test and can attest to their quality, which ranges from running gear to its whey protein powders.
To save you from scrolling through more than 40 pages of the sale (yes, really!), we’ve curated the only shopping guide you’ll need.
Best protein powder deals
- Myprotein impact whey protein powder 1kg: Was £41.99, now £19.98, Myprotein.com
- Myprotein x Vimto clear whey protein: Was £36.99, now £22.29, Myprotein.com
- Myprotein impact vegan protein: Was £11.99, now £5.60, Myprotein.com
- Myprotein pancake mix: Was £7.99, now £3.83, Myprotein.com
Best protein bar deals
- Myprotein layered protein bar: Was £17.99, now £10.36, Myprotein.com
- Myprotein protein brownie: Was £22.99, now £13.40, Myprotein.com
- Myproteinperformance cookie: Was £24.99, now £14.74, Myprotein.com
- Myproteinoat bakes: Was £21.99, now £10.55, Myprotein.com
- Myprotein protein flapjack: Was £19.99, now £15.08, Myprotein.com
Best women’s activewear deals
- MP women's tempo abstract leggings in black: Was £42, now £18.99, Myprotein.com
- MP women's tempo ultra geometric seamless sports bra: Was £16.99, now £38, Myprotein.com
- Mp women's shape seamless cycling shorts in black: Was £38, now £30.99, Myprotein.com
- Mp women's training 3in short in black: Was £28, now £22.99, Myprotein.com
- Mp women's basics body fit short sleeve T-shirt in black: Was £20, now £15.99, Myprotein.com
Best men’s activewear deals
- MP men's training short sleeve T-shirt in black: Was £20, now £15.99, Myprotein.com
- MP unisex crew socks (three-pack): Was £14, now £11.99, Myprotein.com
- MP men's training tank top in black: Was £18, now £14.99, Myprotein.com
- MP men's two-in-one training shorts in storm: Was £34, now £27.99, Myprotein.com
- MP men's tempo joggers in black: Was £40, now £18.99, Myprotein.com
Best deals on workout accessories
- MP velocity ultra hydration vest: Was £65, now £51.99, Myprotein.com
- Myprotein muscle roller: Was £28, now £19.99, Myprotein.com
- MP mini backpack: Was £30, now £11.99, Myprotein.com
- Myprotein ab roller: Was £20, now £9.99, Myprotein.com
- MP unisex training knee sleeve pair: Was £23, now £19.99, Myprotein.com
