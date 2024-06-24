The best Myprotein deals to shop this week

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

If you’re looking for affordable activewear, protein powders to help build muscle, energy bars to fuel training sessions or workout accessories to hit your goals faster, Myprotein is one of the best places to know. It’s a one-stop shop for everything fitness.

You’ll also find an impressive slew of deals available this week, with huge deals across everything from protein shaker bottles to running leggings.

Currently, the fitness retailer is offering up to 60 per cent off as part of its summer savings event, including 20 per cent off new-in activewear. Here at IndyBest, we’ve put plenty of Myprotein products to the test and can attest to their quality, which ranges from running gear to its whey protein powders.

To save you from scrolling through more than 40 pages of the sale (yes, really!), we’ve curated the only shopping guide you’ll need.

Best protein powder deals

open image in gallery ( Myprotein )

Myprotein impact whey protein powder 1kg : Was £41.99, now £19.98, Myprotein.com

: Was £41.99, now £19.98, Myprotein.com Myprotein x Vimto clear whey protein : Was £36.99, now £22.29, Myprotein.com

: Was £36.99, now £22.29, Myprotein.com Myprotein impact vegan protein : Was £11.99, now £5.60, Myprotein.com

: Was £11.99, now £5.60, Myprotein.com Myprotein pancake mix: Was £7.99, now £3.83, Myprotein.com

Read more: The best protein powders and shakes to level-up your fitness regime

Best protein bar deals

open image in gallery ( Myprotein )

Myprotein layered protein bar : Was £17.99, now £10.36, Myprotein.com

: Was £17.99, now £10.36, Myprotein.com Myprotein protein brownie : Was £22.99, now £13.40, Myprotein.com

: Was £22.99, now £13.40, Myprotein.com Myprotein performance cookie : Was £24.99, now £14.74, Myprotein.com

: Was £24.99, now £14.74, Myprotein.com Myprotein oat bakes : Was £21.99, now £10.55, Myprotein.com

: Was £21.99, now £10.55, Myprotein.com Myprotein protein flapjack: Was £19.99, now £15.08, Myprotein.com

Read more: Myprotein chocolate wafers review

Best women’s activewear deals

open image in gallery ( Myprotein )

MP women's tempo abstract leggings in black : Was £42, now £18.99, Myprotein.com

: Was £42, now £18.99, Myprotein.com MP women's tempo ultra geometric seamless sports bra : Was £16.99, now £38, Myprotein.com

: Was £16.99, now £38, Myprotein.com Mp women's shape seamless cycling shorts in black : Was £38, now £30.99, Myprotein.com

: Was £38, now £30.99, Myprotein.com Mp women's training 3in short in black : Was £28, now £22.99, Myprotein.com

: Was £28, now £22.99, Myprotein.com Mp women's basics body fit short sleeve T-shirt in black: Was £20, now £15.99, Myprotein.com

Read more: I ran 19km in Myprotein’s running gear to see how it performed

Best men’s activewear deals

open image in gallery ( Myprotein )

MP men's training short sleeve T-shirt in black : Was £20, now £15.99, Myprotein.com

: Was £20, now £15.99, Myprotein.com MP unisex crew socks (three-pack) : Was £14, now £11.99, Myprotein.com

: Was £14, now £11.99, Myprotein.com MP men's training tank top in black : Was £18, now £14.99, Myprotein.com

: Was £18, now £14.99, Myprotein.com MP men's two-in-one training shorts in storm : Was £34, now £27.99, Myprotein.com

: Was £34, now £27.99, Myprotein.com MP men's tempo joggers in black: Was £40, now £18.99, Myprotein.com

Read more: Best running shoes for men to hit your 2024 fitness goals

Best deals on workout accessories

open image in gallery ( Myprotein )

MP velocity ultra hydration vest : Was £65, now £51.99, Myprotein.com

: Was £65, now £51.99, Myprotein.com Myprotein muscle roller : Was £28, now £19.99, Myprotein.com

: Was £28, now £19.99, Myprotein.com MP mini backpack : Was £30, now £11.99, Myprotein.com

: Was £30, now £11.99, Myprotein.com Myprotein ab roller : Was £20, now £9.99, Myprotein.com

: Was £20, now £9.99, Myprotein.com MP unisex training knee sleeve pair: Was £23, now £19.99, Myprotein.com

Keen to track your workouts? Take a look at our guide to the best fitness trackers that will get you moving, from Fitbit to Garmin