You can have the most expensive golf clubs in the world, but you’re not going to get very far without a decent bag to carry them in.

Thankfully there are plenty out there, ranging from expensive, quality bags aimed at golf pros to cheap, entry-level golf bags for beginners.

Whatever your level, the important things to consider when choosing the best golf bag for you are how often you’re going to use it, what type of weather you’ll be playing golf in, and what kind of golf bag you want. There are three main styles to choose from, which we’ve listed below.

Tour/staff bags

Let’s start with the golf bag you’re least likely to use (unless you’re a serious golf player). A tour bag (or staff bag) is the type of bulky bag that professionals use. Although some traditionalist amateur golfers like them too, you probably won’t see many on your local municipal course. Designed to carry 14 clubs, as well as all your other golf gear, they are often pricier than the alternatives.

Carry/stand bags

A carry bag is the type you strap to your back (like a backpack) and lug around the golf course. Golfers who like the physical side of the game use carry bags, but if you have back, neck or shoulder injuries, we wouldn’t recommend them. Carry bags generally weigh less than tour and cart bags and often have fewer pockets and club dividers. They usually come with a stand, so you don’t have to lay your bag down.

Cart bags

Cart bags are mounted on carts or trolleys and are often midway between tour and carry bags in terms of weight, size and features. They are the best golf bags for those with injuries or mobility issues. However, they are becoming increasingly used by a wider range of players who want to conserve energy and reduce scores.

Now that’s out of the way, it’s time to pick a style and brand that works for you. To make your decision easier, we’ve reviewed some of the best golf bags available below.

All of them were tested on golf courses in the North of England in varying conditions – from dreary, wet mornings to scorching summer evenings. We have tried to cover at least one of every type mentioned above to cater to the needs of golfers with varying levels of ability.

You can trust our independent reviews. We may earn commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections. This revenue helps us to fund journalism across The Independent.

Ping hoofer monsoon waterproof stand bag This newly launched beauty by Ping is the most comfortable carry bag on this list. It’s designed for heavy rain (as the name suggests) and kept our gear bone dry on a wet, windy day. The standout feature was the thick foam straps that didn’t cause any rubbing and offered unrivalled levels of support. The six pockets (four of which are seam sealed) offer enough storage for back-up waterproofs, equipment and snacks. Plus, there’s a taut elasticated drinks bottle holder that’s well-positioned for a swig and go manoeuvre. We would have liked more club dividers, but it’s hard to incorporate everything in a bag that weighs just over 2.2kg. Buy now £ 189 , Express Golf {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Inesis waterproof golf bag Affordable French sports retailer Decathlon has come up trumps with this waterproof carry bag, which rivals more established golf brands in functionality and looks (as well as price). It’s light, robust and waterproof and comes with five closed seal pockets to stop your sandwiches getting soaked. One niggle is that the grab handle rubs on your back if not positioned correctly. Although, unlike a lot of the lightweight carry bags on the list, we were pleased to see this one comes with a 14-way divider to stop your clubs banging together. A quality entry-level bag (and rain hood) for occasional golfers that aren’t scared of a bit of rain. Buy now £ 99.99 , Decathlon {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Sun Mountain eco-lite cart bag New for 2020, this attractive golf bag by North American brand Sun Mountain is just the ticket for earth-conscious golfers – it’s made from old plastic bottles. Not only is it better for the environment, but its super-lightweight design means it’s a dream to steer around fairways. Though if you opt for the white colourway, steer clear of boggy terrain. It comes with a 14-way club divider, detachable rain hood, insulated valuables pocket and a small cooler pocket (big enough for a sandwich, banana and a couple of chocolate bars). With six pockets in total, there’s plenty of space for your wet weather gear. A worthy investment and our favourite cart bag of the bunch. Buy now £ 219 , American Golf {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Callaway golf marvik hyper dry c stand bag 2020 If weight and looks are at the top of your priority list, look no further than this striking carry bag by Callaway, which is light enough to pick up with your little finger – both a blessing and a curse. While super light, the padding has been stripped back, so you might feel some rubbing (we did) towards the end of your round. Bugbears aside, it does the trick for practice rounds or for those who care more about speed than comfort. Despite reduced features (there’s only a four-way club divider for example), it still comes with welded zippers and a handily positioned insulated drinks pouch, which works a treat. It’ll also keep all your stuff dry in moderately wet conditions. Buy now £ 169.82 , Amazon {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} TaylorMade pro 8.0 cart bag 2020 This subtle cart bag by TaylorMade is undoubtedly good value and would have been our top pick (of cart bags) if it wasn’t missing an insulated pocket. Equipped with a 14-way club divider, key lock base (to stop it sliding off your trolley) and seven pockets, it’s got everything a regular golfer would need. We liked the three-pronged, easy-reach tee station that saved us faffing around looking for a new tee when we’d put one out of bounds. While not the most waterproof bag on the list, it can tolerate lighter rainfall. On looks alone, this one stands head and shoulders above the rest – and it’s practical too. Buy now £ 115 , Golf Online {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Big Max aqua tour 3 cart bag This hefty tour-come-XL-cart bag is built for proficient or professional golfers who have a lot of kit to carry. With a 14-way club divider and nine pockets, there’s enough room for three or four extra layers, as well as hats, gloves, socks, two umbrellas (there’s a slot for each), a shoebox full of balls and hundreds of tees. If that’s not enough, there’s a cooler pouch that fits three bottles plus sandwiches and snacks. The standout feature, however, is the 100 per cent waterproof fabric – rain runs down it like a waterslide. The outer is easy to wipe down after a round spent sloshing through the mud. Overall, a high end, multifunctional bag for golfers that play regularly come rain or shine. Buy now £ 279.99 , American Golf {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} PowaKaddy 2020 dri-tech waterproof lightweight 14-way golf cart bag All of the tech included in this waterproof golf bag is geared towards inclement weather – from the seam sealed zips and well-placed umbrella bay to the 10,000mm outer and detachable rain hood. You won’t be short of places to stick your golf clobber either as it comes with seven fair sized pockets. Although we’d have liked the insulated cooler pocket to have been larger – you can just about fit a small bottle of water, tangerine and a sandwich. Despite looking a bit cumbersome, it’s not heavy, weighing just 2.3kg, and slots nicely onto most trolleys with no issues. Other features include three handy grip handles and a thick strap. A reliable option for a traditionalist golfer that plays a few times a week. Buy now £ 208.99 , Amazon {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.