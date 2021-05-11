Whether you’ve taken up running during lockdown or have become a living room yogi, it’s easy to overdo it while exercising, leading to tired and sore muscles.

Soothing aches after working out is an important step in your fitness regime that promotes healing after injury as well as more personal bests in the longer term.

Percussive massage devices offer a certain type of physical therapy that uses vibrations in rapid bursts of pressure on muscles, working to replace normal stretching after a long run or an at-home exercise class.

From rehabilitating a minor injury to helping with more general physio, massage guns stimulate blood flow to major muscle groups and are said to help prevent delayed onset muscle soreness (DOMS).

All percussive massage devices work in a similar way and boast two different attachments to best suit your treatment needs. Both the pointy and blunt attachments function at chosen speeds you’re comfortable with and gently pummel the targeted muscle group.

We’re always on the lookout for a stellar fitness deal, from £100 off the Echelon EX3 smart exercise bike to 30 per cent off the Fitbit’s versa 2 smartwatch. Catching our eye this week is an impressive £100 saving on the Recovapro lite mini massage gun that works to aid your recovery.

It’s a deal too good to miss, with a leather charging mat worth £59 included in the bundle as well as a 90-day risk-free trial and two-year warranty.

The lightweight and sleek device earned a spot in our tried and tested massage guns round-up, so you’re in safe hands. Here, we’ve detailed everything you need to know about the device as well as how to snap up the deal.

Recovapro lite mini massage gun with charging mat: Was £259, now £159, Recovapro.co.uk

Perfect for use at home or on the go, the Recovapro lite mini massage gun boasts an impressive maximum 2,800 percussions per minute while only weighing in at 700g.

Earning a spot in our round-up of the best percussive massage devices, our reviewer said “some of our testers found [it] easier to use with confidence” than the heavier models in our edit.

From holidays and staycations to weekends away, the petite size of the gun means you can take the Recovapro with you wherever you go.

“Gentle, quiet and with a smaller range of attachments than some models,” our tester said, “it’s an ideal massage device for anyone who wants to use a gun for everyday aches and pains rather than athletic performance.”

Coming in a range of colours including pure white, space grey, rose gold, sky blue and midnight black, the gun’s appearance is sleek and contemporary, with our tester praising “the fresh design of this super lightweight device”.

Adding that “the attractive case and leather charging mat all make it the kind of device you’d want to keep around the home, rather than at your railway arch CrossFit gym”, it’s a no-brainer for everyone from fitness fanatics to those suffering from everyday muscle tension.

If you miss out on snapping up this deal, there are plenty more muscle-gun options for relieving aches and pains.

In our round-up of the best tried and tested massage guns, the Musclegun carbon go (£129.99, Muscleguns.co.uk) came out on top. Currently reduced by £20, our tester said the “travel-size device was the one we used the most”, adding that it’s “quiet, discreet... with a strong motor that we couldn’t stall however much pressure we used, it charges via USB-C so there’s no need to pack a bulky charger, and [it] comes with a moulded case that makes storing all the attachments neat and easy”.

Or guide yourself through recovery with the Theragun elite (£375, Theragun.com) – “the ideal top-end device”, according to our tester. “The unique closed grip means that you can handle it with confidence, and reach difficult spots on your back,” our reviewer said, adding that “five speeds, a long-lasting battery, excellent attachments and a quiet motor all make it a luxury pick”.

Another device that’s perfect for using on the go, the Hypervolt go (£199, Hyperice.uk) also earned a spot in our round-up of the best muscle guns. Our tester said it “has all the style and plush ergonomics of the full-sized model” as well as being “incredibly quiet” with a comfortable handle and three speed settings.

