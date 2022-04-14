Billie Jean King Cup captain Anne Keothavong admits Emma Raducanu’s victory at the US Open may never be acheived again.

As a teenager, Raducanu first made her Grand Slam debut as a wildcard at Wimbledon last summer, and then went on to do the unthinkable by creating history at the US Open.

She became the first British woman in a major singles final in 44 years, since Virgina Wade in 1977, as well as being the youngest British Grand Slam finalist in 62 years, since Christine Truman reached the French Open final aged 18 back in 1959.

The Briton stunned the sporting world last September when she became the first qualifier to lift a Grand Slam trophy – winning 10 matches, without dropping a set, en route to securing the US Open title.

The 19-year-old will make her Billie Jean King Cup debut for Great Britain this weekend against the Czech Republic.

Team GB captain Keothavong told Sky Sports: “We’ve all known she’s a great talent. She had a promising career ahead of her but I don’t think anyone expected her to do what she did in New York so soon.

“I think it caught the whole of tennis by surprise and it’s something that is a fantastic story and one that we should continue to celebrate, because I’m not sure we’ll see anything like that happen ever again.”

Raducanu will be making her singles debut in the team, which also comprises Harriet Dart, Katie Swan and Sonay Kartal, for the tie held outdoors on clay between 15 and 16 April.

Keothavong added: “What’s happening on the men’s side is brilliant and Emma’s success on the women’s side has been inspirational.

“Tennis is more popular now than ever and hopefully there will be more young kids who will be inspired by the success of top British tennis players and we’ll have a greater pool of talent to choose from in the future.”