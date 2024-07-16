Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Could this be the best Whoop discount of 2024? It certainly looks that way. The fitness wearable loved by the likes of Prince William, Lebron James and Katrin Davidsdottir, is arguably the best way to track your health, fitness, sleep and other vital signs – and it’s now in the Prime Day sales with £40 off.

With so many deals to choose from, knowing what to spend on this Prime Day can be tricky. You’ll want to make the best investment and get the best deal, but there’s an abundance of tech offers to choose from – especially across fitness and gadgets for home and beauty.

Whoop is just one of many fitness trackers but from my perspective, it’s the most advanced, the most stylish and therefore the best option if you’re looking for a way to track your health. And it’s health that’s key here – the Whoop isn’t a glorified pedometer, it captures biometric data to measure strain, recovery and sleep in real-time using photodiodes and algorithmic analysis inside the app, so it’s way ahead of the rest.

Follow live: The best and latest Amazon Prime Day deals

With the most accurate tracking available, the band can help you optimise and support healthier sleep, exercise, diet and even your period or pregnancy. And listen, it’s not just for fitness freaks, the band can help anyone get a better understanding of their body and take better care of themselves.

But even with all these incredible selling points, at full price, the investment in this gadget might be hard to justify for some. Enter the Prime Day deal on Whoop with the latest 4.0 band down to £199. For me, this is the clincher. The membership discount alone makes the investment worth it.

Whoop 4.0: Was £229, now £199, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery This is the one fitness gadget I’ll be investing in this Prime Day ( Independent )

Where other health and fitness trackers offer some insight into your health but fall short on other metrics, Whoop offers it all. It makes it easy to analyse and optimise your baselines with useful tips from the app and a tonne of other high-tech features. Plus it’s lightweight and easy to wear and comes with a range of different straps – if plain black isn’t your thing.

When fitness writer Lydia Willgressreviewed it, she said what sets it apart is “the level of data”. Lots of “products can track your training but the recovery and sleep scores can really help you improve your health and fitness. (Spoiler alert: you probably aren’t sleeping enough.),” she added.

The brand has also “done a good job of creating a community so whatever your fitness you’ll fit straight in. But really this is a game-changer if you have a goal in mind or train regularly – you’ll be fitter and faster in no time”.

If I buy one piece of fitness tech this Amazon Prime Day – and let’s be honest, I’ll probably be adding a few to my basket – it’s going to be the Whoop band 4.0.

Looking for more discounts? Read our guide to the best Amazon Prime Day deals