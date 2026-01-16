Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

British ice dancer Lewis Gibson says he would like to see same-sex partnerships allowed on the international stage in his event, adding his voice to a growing movement in favour of the change.

Gibson, who sits second with partner Lilah Fear after Friday's rhythm dance at the European Championships, welcomed British Ice Skating's recent decision to permit same-sex teams in national competition starting next season Ã¢Â€Â” a rule change already adopted in Canada and Finland.

However, same-sex teams cannot compete beyond the national level, as the International Skating Union's rules stipulate pair and dance teams must comprise one man and one woman.

"I would love (to see it implemented internationally), because it's just more opportunity for more people to be involved," Gibson said.

open image in gallery Lewis Gibson of Team GB ( Getty Images )

"I think actually, we're privileged in this sport where you can be so diverse in what you do within your elements and your music choice. And I think that just opens the door for same-sex couples to compete alongside mixed in whatever way that works out best. I think it's just such a great sport for that."

Skate Canada became the first national body in 2022 to update its rules to allow any two skaters to form a pair or ice dance team, regardless of gender.

The rule change came into effect in Finland this season with Emma Aalto and Millie Colling becoming the country's first same-sex ice dancing team.

Former skaters such as Canada's triple world-championship medallist Kaitlyn Weaver, a member of the ISU's ice dance technical committee, have lobbied the ISU to change the rule.

Retired Olympic ice dance champions Madison Hubbell of the U.S. and Gabriella Papadakis of France have skated together in exhibitions in a bid to help pave the way for same-sex pairs to compete officially.

Reuters