Political merch has absolutely exploded in recent months. The performative, slogan-bearing trend implanted from the States (thanks, Donald Trump) has come to the UK, becoming a prominent feature of the general election backdrop.

No longer just boring, bog-standard political mugs, placemats and tote bags, party marketing teams have been reeling out all kinds of tat over the past few years, from cringe-worthy Kier Starmer flip-flops to Margaret Thatcher Christmas jumpers.

But it’s all gone into overdrive as the general election nears. Political parties want you to wear your allegiance on your sleeve, your feet, your neck. You can now fill your homes and your wardrobes with peculiar swag, becoming the ultimate walking political sandwich board.

From gaudy Rishi Sunak pottery jugs to Angela Rainer’s “Vote Labour” necklace, we’ve rounded up the best (and worst) election merchandise from all the main political parties.

Conservatives

open image in gallery ( House of Parliament Shop/Party Shop )

The Conservatives may be heading for political annihilation later this week, but there’s no denying that it knows how to roll out some of the best (and worst) election merch. There’s the lol-worthy Labour collection. You’ve got the Kier Starmer flip-flops (£16.99, Conservatives.com), of course, but you can also pick up a pack of “Top Trumped By The Unions” playing cards (£11.98, Conservatives.com) and three Kier Starmer dolls that don’t actually exist – an Eco Keir, Corbyn Keir and Remain Keir, each costing 38.5 billion.

When it’s not making merch for Labour, you can get yourself a range of different pottery jugs with Tory leaders for heads, including Boris Johnson, David Cameron, Margaret Thatcher, Theresa May, Winston Churchill and John Major (£28.95 each, Conservatives.com)

We searched far and wide for a Liz Truss pottery jug and found a limited-edition one at the Houses of Parliament shop (£35, Parliament.uk). Of course, it’s more expensive than the other jugs. Limited edition indeed. There’s also a waterproof jacket (£44.95, Conservatives.com), a metal water bottle (£15, Conservatives.com) and a “Future Prime Minister” baby vest (£15.99, Conservatives.com). Look, it’s cute and there’s no political branding.

Labour

open image in gallery ( Labour )

The Labour Party shop doesn’t really have any zingers when it comes to merch. It doesn’t even sell that “Vote Labour” necklace Angela Rayner was wearing the other day. It’s all a bit… bland.

Beyond leaflets, posters, a number of T-shirts and “I voted Labour” stickers (£6, Labour.org.uk), you can get things like a Totes not Tories bag (£14, Labour.org.uk), a Labour snood (£5, Labour.org.uk), a Labour face mask (£4, Labour.org.uk).

The most interesting it gets is a self-assembly Labour van toy (£4, Labour.org.uk). Sorry guys, you need more necklaces.

Liberal Democrats

open image in gallery ( Image )

Like Ed Davey‘s political stunts, the Lib Dems have merch on lock. Boasting almost 400 items of swag, there are badges, bum bags (£7.50, Lib, Libdemimage.co.uk), courier bags (£16.50, Libdemimage.co.uk), beanies (£12.60, Libdemimage.co.uk)

Honestly, there are so many pages and pages that we got bored of clicking. That is, until we found the best bit of merch on the Lib Dems’ website – this hilarious 18th birthday card (£1.20, Libdemimage.co.uk), just to remind the receiver of its U-turn on tuition fees.

Green Party

open image in gallery ( Green Party Shop )

The Green Party’s merch needs more work I’m afraid. While you can get posters and rosettes, like every party shop, there aren’t any T-shirts, there are only two mugs (£10, Greenparty.org.uk), one “Vote Green” tote bag (£10, Greenparty.org.uk) and one “Vote Green” notebook (£8, Greenparty.org.uk). It’s a try harder next time.

Reform UK

open image in gallery ( Paul Hopkins )

Reform UK doesn’t host its web store on its own website, instead, merch can be bought on Reform candidate for North Warwickshire & Bedworth Paul Hopkins’s website. Our first thought when visiting the store? Ugly, really ugly,

But Hopkins and Reform mean business. As well as the typical fare of hoodies, T-shirts, posters and mugs, Reform is selling something radical. Hard hats. Reform UK’s branded hard hats (£16, Paulhopkins.co.uk) are building site-approved JSP Evo 2 safety helmets, complete with slip ratchet head straps and air vents for cooling. You can even pair it with a high-vis Reform-branded vest (£13.29, Paulhopkins.co.uk). Lovely.