Comic Relief is on Friday 15 March, which means that, very soon, it will be time to sport a bright red nose in support of good causes – raising funds that go towards preventing and easing the effects of poverty in the UK and further afield.

While 2023’s red nose featured a folding design – created by a former designer of the iPod, iMac and iPhone – this year, there is not one, not two, but five red noses that you can stick on your snout to support the charity’s work. Which nose you end up with when you buy online is completely random, adding to the fun.

New for 2024, the design for this year’s red nose includes one of four friendly-looking characters, who go by the names of Gigglesworth, McChortles, Smirklethorpe and Lol E Pops. These happy red noses are made with plant-based materials, meaning they can also be recycled at home. At least £1 from the sale of each nose will go to Comic Relief.

In a twist this year, if you’re very, very lucky, you might just receive the fifth (and very rare) iteration of the 2024 red noses, which isn’t red at all – it’s the Golden Hooter.

But, as always, that’s not all you can buy to support the cause. The merchandise available this year includes clothing, plantable red noses that will actually grow wild flowers and more. Depending on what you choose to buy, they can be found at the Comic Relief Shop or across retailers such as TK Maxx and Amazon this year. Keep reading to find out more about the merch.

The Red Nose: £2, Amazon.co.uk

(Comic Relief)

Described as the funniest red noses ever by Comic Relief, this year’s red nose design will feature one of four friendly-looking characters who go by the names of Gigglesworth, McChortles, Smirklethorpe or Lol E Pops and, if you’re very, very lucky, you may be the one in 166 people to land yourself the rare Golden Hooter nose. At least £1 of the profits made from the sale of the red noses will go to Comic Relief, helping to combat poverty across the world. The red noses are all made with sugar cane and wood pulp, and you can recycle them at home.

Little People, Big Dreams ‘Lenny Henry’: £9.99, Comicrelief.com

(Comic Relief)

Hailing from the children’s biographical series Little People, Big Dreams is this inspiring look at Lenny Henry’s life story. It comes complete with illustrations and historical photos charting the life and work of the comedian, TV presenter, actor and Comic Relief co-founder’s life. When you purchase a copy of the book, 50p of the profit will go to Comic Relief.

Comic Relief the red nose that grows: £4.50, Comicrelief.com

(Comic Relief)

Get your green fingers in gear with this completely compostable red nose that you can plant in the garden. It comes filled with wildflower seeds, so all you need to do to see your colourful blooms grow is shake the nose, wet it, bury it and wait.

Red Nose Day water bottle: £7.49, Amazon.co.uk

(Comic Relief)

If you choose to buy Comic Relief’s Red Nose Day water bottle, at least £3 will go towards efforts to tackle issues around the world and in the UK. Decorated with this year’s theme characters, the bottle should be able to keep your water nice and cold all day, as the double wall insulation is said to keep drinks chilled for up to 24 hours. Hot drinks should also stay warm for up to eight hours.

Red Nose Day Gromit moulded face mug: £9.99, Tkmaxx.com

(Comic Relief )

Comic Relief has launched a range of Red Nose Day merchandise with its long-time partner and major retailer, TK Maxx. The collection includes this fun coffee and tea mug featuring Gromit the dog, a friendly character recognisable from Aardman Animations’ Wallace and Gromit film series. Once you purchase the cup, the retailer says that at least £3 from every sale will go to Comic Relief.

Red Nose Day kids’ Ginger Chicken Run yellow T-shirt: £6.99, Tkmaxx.com

(Comic Relief )

Available for ages two to three and three to four years is this sunny yellow T-shirt, just one of the pieces of clothing that can be bought from the Red Nose Day range, which also spans long-sleeved T-shirts (£8.99, Tkmaxx.com) and sweatshirts (£24.99, Tkmaxx.com). Made with Fairtrade cotton and featuring everyone’s favourite determined chick from Chicken Run , at least £2.50 from the sale of every children’s T-shirt will go to Comic Relief.

Red Nose Day orange Chicken Run lunch bag: £8.99, Tkmaxx.com

(Comic Relief)

This colourful, wipe-clean lunch box features two characters hailing from the much-loved Chicken Run films and would be the ideal choice for big fans of the newest film, Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget. TKMaxx says that at least £3 from each lunch box will go to Comic Relief.

Red Nose Day blue Gromit top secret notebook: £5.99, Tkmaxx.com

(Comic Relief)

For every one of these notebooks sold from TK Maxx’s exclusive Red Nose Day range, the retailer says at least £2 will go to Comic Relief. The designs include this blue cover featuring Gromit, a yellow design with Chicken Run characters (£5.99, Tkmaxx.com), and pink book witha pinkShaun the Sheep (£5.99, Tkmaxx.com), and more.

