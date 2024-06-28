This is the hand luggage bag to buy if you’re flying easyJet this summer

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Whether you’re heading on a balmy city break to Lisbon or a beach holiday in Greece this summer, one thing’s for sure – you’ll need to pack light if you’re going to fly through airline hand luggage checks.

From easyJet to Wizz Air, companies have cracked down on bag restrictions in recent years. If you’re unwilling to fork out for a check-in bag or larger carry-on (us neither), then it’s time to find your trusty hand luggage to serve you this summer.

Those flying easyJet are treated to a slightly larger personal bag than more budget airlines (we’re looking at you Ryanair). Hand luggage is required to measure 45cm x 36cm x 20 cm and easyJet can fine upwards of £48 for oversized bags.

Luckily, our travel expert Tamara has reviewed the best hand luggage, and it includes the perfect option for your short-haul adventures: The North Face’s voyager daypack.

Practical, extra padded for your valuables and setting you back less than £100, it’s an investment for holidays this summer and beyond. Here’s everything you need to know – plus, the tried and tested £11 bag from Amazon that’s ideal for more frugal flyers.

How strict is EasyJet with hand luggage?

EasyJet is notoriously strict with hand luggage, particularly on busy flights. Before boarding, attendants might measure your bag in a frame to ensure it complies with their dimensions. If you fail to meet the restrictions or bring a second bag, your bag will be tagged and put in the aircraft hold, accruing you a fine anywhere between £48 to £60.

What are the EasyJet hand luggage dimensions?

EasyJet allows you to carry on board a small cabin bag measuring 45cm x 36cm x 20 cm and with a weight limit of 15kg (including any handles and wheels), which must fit under the seat in front of you.

What hand luggage can you take on EasyJet?

Everyone can bring one small under-seat cabin bag per person on board for free. If you’d like additional packing space, but don’t want to check in a bag at a higher cost, you can buy a large cabin bag (56cm x 45cm x 25cm). The price varies from flight to flight and gets more expensive closer to the time. Every customer who books a large cabin bag can also benefit from speedy boarding.

The North Face base camp voyager daypack: £98, Thenorthface.co.uk

open image in gallery ( The North Face )

Easily fitting under our tester’s easyJet seat but “also versatile enough to double as a brilliant backpack for longer journeys with less restrictive airlines”, The North Face’s voyager daypack scored top points. Measuring 30.5cm x 16cm x 49 cm, the bag will struggle to meet Ryanair’s restrictions when full. However, they noted that they’ve “used it without issue on flights with the airline, and the fact its generous proportions come mostly from its width means sliding it under most airlines seats won’t be a problem”.

Plus, handles on the top, back and sides make wrangling it out of small spaces a breeze, and “we found the abundance of pockets – on both the inside and outside – incredibly useful”. They loved the extra padding on the laptop compartment and on the bag’s rear. “When bags are stashed under seats, it’s all too easy to deliver an accidental kick to our most valuable items, but the extra padding provided peace of mind”.

Buy now

Ecohub cabin bag: £11.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

The exact size as Ryanair’s smaller luggage restrictions, Ecohub’s bargain cabin bag will pass Easyjet’s checks with flying colours. Our tester said it fits easily under the seat and enables you to make the most of limited space.

“Waterproof fabric and a tough nylon handle offer a sense of unexpected toughness, [while] although the design is relatively simple, all the basics – including a small internal and external pocket, in addition to the large central compartment – were present.” Plus, they said an unexpected extra was the trolley sleeve, which enabled them to slip it over the handle of our checked baggage.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on luggage and more, try the link below:

For more travel recommendations, browse our round-up of the best hand luggage bags