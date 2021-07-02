Wedding season is finally here – after a year and a half of cancelled big days and postponed parties, we’re slowly but surely going back to normal. And thanks to lockdown easing, marriages and civil partnership ceremonies can now go ahead, without the original 30 person limit, either outdoors or in an indoor, Covid-secure venue.

From flutes of fizz and canapés to laughter, tears (happy ones, of course) and reuniting with loved ones, it’s officially the summer of love.

If you’re attending a wedding this year, you’ll want to give our outfit inspiration guide a look but, more importantly, if you’re grappling with what to gift a couple that seemingly has it all, we’re also here to help.

Online marketplace Trouva has just launched a collection of wedding gift boxes, which have been carefully curated for the big occasion. There’s one for every type of couple – from those who are fans of the ever-popular cottagecore aesthetic to the ultimate foodies.

To help you choose the best one for your lucky recipients, we’ve rounded up the collection below, outlining what’s included in each box. Buying gifts for newlyweds has never been easier.

Trouva the true romantics box: £85, Trouva.com

(Trouva)

This is the perfect gift box for couples who are partial to the ever-popular cottagecore aesthetic. With pastel colours and frou-frou frills, it’s sure to deliver a dose of country home romance. Curated by The Hambledon, a Winchester-based boutique, the box contains everything the couple will need for the perfect tablescaped date night, including two cocktail glasses, a bar of cruelty-free Farm Soap Co soap, a box of 12 rainbow-coloured candles, matching red and pink napkins and a dessert plate.

Buy now

Trouva the foodies box: £60, Trouva.com

(Trouva)

Whether they’re known for their epic dinner parties or are constantly on the hunt for the best brunch and dinner spots, you undoubtedly know a foodie couple. And this is the gift for them because it contains all the delectables for the perfect night in, including a bottle of Chin Chin vinho verde, a wine from Quinta do Ermizio in Portugal that’s made in collaboration with wine bar and restaurant Noble Rot, and a bottle of Domaine de Chapoton, as well as a selection of delicious snacks. What’s more, there’s a QR code included that, when scanned, leads them to a curated playlist.

Buy now

Trouva the Scandi-inspired box: £65, Trouva.com

(Trouva)

If you’d planned on buying a couple things for their home but are unsure where to start, this box is the perfect option – especially if their household aesthetic has a nod to Nordic interiors. The rustic gift box brings together the best of design from Stockholm to Copenhagen and contains a salt and pepper set, a cheese set, two plates and two twisted candles. It’s safe to say we’re obsessed and think they will be too.

Buy now

Trouva the mavericks box: £70, Trouva.com

(Trouva)

Another homeware favourite but this time with a twist. This one’s been designed especially for the couples who are the life and soul of the party and it’s brimming with a range of eclectic keepsakes. Within the party-ready collection there are two leopard ornaments, two rainbow drip candles, a gold elephant bottle opener, an orange glass candlestick holder, two tropical-themed glasses and a pack of pineapple teaspoons. Ideal for the couple who love loud and proud homeware.

Buy now

Trouva the pampered pair box: £60, Trouva.com

(Trouva)

Last, but by no means least, is this set for the pair that love a pamper session together. Whether they frequent spas during their staycation breaks or enjoy spending their weekend’s unwinding, the hamper contains everything they need for an evening of serious TLC. From a bath soak set to dreamy candles, they’ll be able to transform their home into a tranquil spot where they can unwind after their big day.

Buy now

