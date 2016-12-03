Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Sign up for our free IndyBest email Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Anyone who’s used a PC in the past 20 years will be aware of antivirus software. Adverts have been popping up everywhere, telling us our computers are at risk and we need to update our protection or buy more.

While Windows 11 comes with its own security solution, installing third-party antivirus software can give you a greater sense of security, as well as, potentially, faster updates, more options, bundled extras such as VPNs, browser plugins, and even tech support, should anything go wrong.

A big part of computer security comes from the user’s behavior. So, don’t click on links from unknown email senders or run downloaded applications if you don’t know their source. Don’t reuse the same password over and over again, either.

Whether it’s ransomware, spyware, or old-fashioned computer viruses you’re worried about, the antivirus packages we’ve highlighted here should be able to help.

How we tested

Our reviewer put each and every app through a rigorous testing process ( Ian Evenden )

All the antivirus apps here were installed on a Windows 11 PC updated to the latest version and with all security patches available at the time of writing. Unwilling to expose the PC to genuine danger or the dark web, we used specially created files from Eicar.org to simulate virus attacks. We also visited the Wicar.org antivirus test site to gauge how well the apps responded to the presence of potentially harmful malware.

We then used each product to scan the SSD of a Windows 11 PC with a mix of apps, documents, and the OS itself — and noted how long it took to complete. We also looked at the reports compiled by independent security testing labs, such as SE Labs and AV-Test, to see which of the security packages were impressing the experts there.

The best antivirus software for 2025 are: