The Memorial Day sales have landed, with offers at the likes of Amazon, Best Buy, and more. Historically, small and large appliances have seen the biggest discounts over the holiday, offering thousands of dollars off home, kitchen, and cleaning appliances.

However, this year, it’s no longer business as usual. In previous years, we’ve seen massive discounts, but the specter of tariffs means low stock and fewer deals. Markdowns that used to run for days and weeks are now running for a matter of hours.

The good news is that I’ve covered Memorial Day sales for years, and I’ve been tracking prices the whole time. As a product tester who used to specialize in appliances large and small, I’ve tried most products on the market, so I know I can sort the genuine discounts from the fakes.

When do Memorial Day sales start in 2025?

Memorial Day falls on Monday, May 26, with plenty of deals dropping over the long weekend.

Best appliance deals in Memorial Day sales

LG French door smart refrigerator with Instaview: Was $2,899.99, now $1,799.99, Bestbuy.com

open image in gallery ( LG )

This clever appliance has a simple but ingenious feature — a glass window so you can see your food. It makes it easy to see if you’ve run out of any drinks without opening the door and wasting valuable energy. On top of that, it has a huge amount of space for food and a built-in ice maker.

Samsung four-door smart refrigerator with beverage center: Was $3,059.99, now $1,999.99, Bestbuy.com

open image in gallery ( Samsung )

Modern fridges are packed with innovative features, and this Samsung model is a great example. It has a “beverage center” that automatically fills up with filtered water, as well as an ice maker and space for soda. It’s now on sale with a huge $1,060 discount.

LG smart front load washer: Was $1,299.99, now $899.99, Bestbuy.com

open image in gallery ( LG )

Front-load washers are a mostly European phenomenon, but they’re becoming more popular here in the States. They’re more water- and energy-efficient, and you can stack a dryer on top of them to help save space in your laundry room. This smart washer has a powerful steam mode for hygiene and reducing wrinkles in your clothes.

Ninja creami: Was $229.99, now $199.99, Amazon.com

open image in gallery ( Ninja )

The weather might not be great right now, but an ice cream maker will be a perfect summer luxury when sunnier skies return. It has a lot of hype, but the Ninja creami more than lives up to it. It makes perfect ice cream, frozen yogurt, and sorbets right in your very own kitchen.

Dyson V8: Was $469.99, now $349.99, Amazon.com

open image in gallery ( Dyson )

Dyson vacuums are notoriously expensive, so buying an older model is a great way to save. The older vacuums still outperform newer competitors, bringing spotless floors and carpets for hundreds of dollars less.

Ninja foodi 8 quart air fryer: Was $169, now $145.99, Walmart.com

open image in gallery ( Ninja )

I’ve tried this huge air fryer more times than I can count. It has an enormous 8-quart capacity, so it easily makes enough food for a family of four or more. The two drawers can synchronize, cooking different ingredients at different temperatures and times, yet still finish together for an effortless meal.

Memorial Day appliance deals to expect in 2025

Recent tariffs are likely to limit Memorial Day deals. Most small and large appliances are made in whole or in part in China. While the effective tariff on Chinese goods has now dropped to around 30 percent, that’s still a fairly high rate. Across all retailers, it looks like there are fewer deals in the run-up to Memorial Day than we’ve seen in previous years, with Walmart CEO Doug McMillon saying that prices are likely to rise. However, many retailers have stock from before the tariffs, so we may still see similar prices to last year.

If last year is anything to go by, we should still see big discounts on large appliances. Memorial Day sales on open-box and refurbished appliances are a great way to save thousands of dollars. For example, you can now buy an LG French Door refrigerator at a huge discount (was $3,599, now $1,799.99, Bestbuy.com).