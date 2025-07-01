Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.
From lightweight and foldable to heated and cozy, we’ve tried and tested the best camping chairs
Whether you’re posting up beside a campfire, lounging by a lake, or tailgating before a game, a reliable camping chair makes spending time outside much more enjoyable. Today’s chairs go beyond the old-school folding seat — they’re lighter, tougher, and often packed with clever features, from built-in coolers and breathable mesh panels to cup holders, reclining frames, and more.
After many weekend trips testing countless camping chairs, we’ve whittled it down to the top eight. We’ve found an option for every scenario or need. Our favorite — the RTIC ultra-tough chair — is foldable, supportive, and comfortable, checking all of the boxes of a great camping chair. But we’ve also found a hammock-inspired seat that is perfect for stargazing, a two-person loveseat for lounging in by the fire, a heavy-duty chair that can withstand the elements, and a recliner for ultimate relaxation. So, whatever is on your wishlist for the perfect camping chair, our outdoor gear testers have you covered.
During a series of weekend trips, we carried and set up camping chairs on bumpy grass, uneven dirt, and smooth concrete, assessing how each one handled the different surfaces. We subjected each chair to a group of testers that ranged in size and body type — for reference, the testers ranged from 5ft 5in to 6ft.
When testing, we considered six key factors:
At IndyBest, all our reviews are based on real-world testing. As an outdoor gear tester with nearly a decade of experience, Rachel Cavanaugh (and her team of reliable testers) has reviewed everything from hiking boots and tents to backpacking stoves and travel coolers. When it comes to camping chairs, she knows what to look for when tracking down high-quality models that will be practical and comfortable and will stand the test of time.
RTIC’s ultra-tough chair is our favorite camping chair. It checks all the right boxes as a simple, well-rounded pick that’s built to last.
Each tester noted how solid and supportive it felt, with a roomy upright design that makes it one of the most comfortable we tested (the other favorite was the Eno lounger chair), so much so that we raced each other to sit on it when congregating around the campfire. The steel frame is heavy-duty, and the durable canvas held up well during excessive testing — even our 6ft tester noted how robust and supportive it felt.
The mug holder felt secure, and it has a built-in organizer pocket. The latter might seem like an unnecessary addition, but we found it great for holding snacks, a phone, and a book.
While a bit heavier and not as compact as some other models we tested, the added sturdiness makes up for it. It also packs down quickly and fits into a neat carrier. It hits a sweet mid-range price point — it’s a smart investment that will hold up season after season.
If you’re looking for a budget-friendly camping chair that is comfortable and has a few clever extras, this time-tested staple from Coleman is a solid option.
It has a built-in cooler pouch that can hold up to four cans — we were initially skeptical about how well this would work, but were impressed with its ability to keep drinks cold. Our testers also loved the adjustable armrests and thoughtful pocket storage.
The seat has the classic camping chair cushioning, is roomy, and provides a good level of support, but some of our testers noted that the padding felt a bit stiff. It’s also not the sleekest or most portable chair in this lineup. That said, thanks to its price tag, it’s a dependable go-to that’s earned its popularity for a reason.
This ultra-roomy double camping chair is the kind of gear that earns its spot in your trunk year-round. It’s made for lounging fireside with a partner or dog — or you can just enjoy more space to sprawl solo. We had an earlier version of this for years — it’s been through windstorms and Baja dust and is still holding strong. When we tested this latest model, it delivered the same comfort and durability we’ve come to count on.
It has a lower seating height than a traditional camping chair (the seat height is 13.5 inches from the ground), making it perfect for relaxing on. And we were impressed with how comfortable the soft, quilted fabric felt.
The drink holders are adjustable, so there’s ample room for a can or an oversized tumbler. But perhaps the best thing of all is that the carry case doubles as a dog mat.
The only downside is that, owing to its larger-than-usual size, it is more bulky than your standard chair. But if you’ve never tried a two-seat camp chair, this is a fantastic option that will upgrade your car camping setup.
This retro beach chair blends old-school charm with modern durability — “it gives you that nostalgic waffle butt in the best way,” said one of our testers.
With a lightweight aluminum frame, it has a fold-flat design that’s similar to the ones your parents used to bring out for parades and Fourth of July fireworks, but with a few thoughtful upgrades.
The seat sits comfortably low to the ground and remains fairly steady on uneven ground. We found the back to be tall enough to provide proper support and comfort, and the built-in armrests add structure.
It doesn’t come with a carry case, nor does it pack down very small, so if you’re looking for something that’s compact, this isn’t it — for that, we’d recommend the RTIC ultra-tough chair. Having said that, the strap makes it easy to sling over your shoulder, and it’s the perfect pick for trips to the beach or festivals.
If you’re looking for full-body relaxation after a long day of walking, this tall, hammock-inspired camping chair is the one we’d recommend. We were able to recline in it enough for stargazing and appreciated the cushioned headrest for extra comfort. Our testers also raved about how solid it felt on uneven ground where they camped, as well as the ease of use, with one saying, “It practically sets itself up.”
You can adjust the height of the legs to find the perfect lounging position. It also has a reinforced cup holder, which we found to be sturdy and the perfect spot to stash an ice-cold drink. The chair itself packs down to fit into a neat backpack, so we awarded extra points for portability.
All of our testers noted how well it performed in terms of comfort, versatility, and well-designed features. While a pricey model, it checks all of the boxes.
If you're long-limbed (or don’t like low-slung seats), you’ll be in safe hands with this chair, which impressed our 6ft tester. It combines serious comfort with a higher-profile design and four reclining positions, making it ideal for stretching out.
Despite having a lightweight build, one of our testers noted that it “still feels durable”. That said, it’s not the most compact and doesn’t fold down particularly small, so it’s perhaps not best suited if you’re on a walking holiday. But, for a laid-back camping trip, you can’t go wrong.
This isn’t just a rocking chair, it’s a full-on portable glider recliner disguised as camp furniture. After testing outdoor gear for nearly a decade, this is one of our favorite chairs.
From the moment you unbox it, you can tell it’s built differently, starting with the ultra-padded, reinforced case that has been designed to hold up over time, especially where chair legs usually wear through.
The steel frame flips open and clicks into place in one smooth motion, and once it’s set up, the suspended seat lets you rock, lounge, or recline to a near-horizontal position — it’s as if you’re levitating off the ground while you gaze at the stars.
The chair is lightweight for its size, exceptionally supportive, and includes simple extras such as small gear pockets, plush cushioning, and a padded headrest for added support.
If you want to stay warm during cold-weather campouts, we’d recommend this Kuma Outdoor lazy bear heated chair, which did not disappoint our testers during chilly evenings.
There is a range of additional features, including an insulated drink holder and a phone pocket to keep your essentials within easy reach. And, with a 350lb weight limit and extra-wide seat, it’s a great pick for larger loungers, too.
Aside from the built-in heating system (which connects to the included power bank), this chair also gets its comfort from the padded arms and backrest. If we were being picky, we’d have liked a little more plushness in the seat, though. But our testers all agreed that this is a cozy, functional splurge.
For those looking for a cheap camping chair, Coleman’s cooler quad chair is a classic crowd-pleaser with handy extras like a built-in cooler pouch and roomy side pockets. If you’re after a rocking camping chair that feels more like a backyard hammock, the Nemo stargaze evo-x is a dream come true, with its floating recline and smooth swing that make every starry night feel extra special.
But, when it comes to all-around performance and comfort, the RTIC ultra-tough chair is the best camping chair after our tests. It blends rock-solid stability, a spacious upright seat, and rugged build quality at a price that still feels accessible. It’s exactly the kind of chair you’ll end up using year after year.
