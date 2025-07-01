Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
The best camping chairs for kicking back in the great outdoors

From lightweight and foldable to heated and cozy, we’ve tried and tested the best camping chairs

Rachel Cavanaugh
in Oregon
Tuesday 01 July 2025 21:49 BST
We considered comfort, portability and more during testing
We considered comfort, portability and more during testing (Rachel Cavanaugh/The Independent)
Whether you’re posting up beside a campfire, lounging by a lake, or tailgating before a game, a reliable camping chair makes spending time outside much more enjoyable. Today’s chairs go beyond the old-school folding seat — they’re lighter, tougher, and often packed with clever features, from built-in coolers and breathable mesh panels to cup holders, reclining frames, and more.

After many weekend trips testing countless camping chairs, we’ve whittled it down to the top eight. We’ve found an option for every scenario or need. Our favorite — the RTIC ultra-tough chair — is foldable, supportive, and comfortable, checking all of the boxes of a great camping chair. But we’ve also found a hammock-inspired seat that is perfect for stargazing, a two-person loveseat for lounging in by the fire, a heavy-duty chair that can withstand the elements, and a recliner for ultimate relaxation. So, whatever is on your wishlist for the perfect camping chair, our outdoor gear testers have you covered.

How we tested

During a series of weekend trips, we carried and set up camping chairs on bumpy grass, uneven dirt, and smooth concrete, assessing how each one handled the different surfaces. We subjected each chair to a group of testers that ranged in size and body type — for reference, the testers ranged from 5ft 5in to 6ft.

We recruited a team of testers to assess lots of different camping chairs to whittle it down to our top eight
We recruited a team of testers to assess lots of different camping chairs to whittle it down to our top eight (Rachel Cavanagh/The Independent)

When testing, we considered six key factors:

  • Comfort: It’s no surprise that everyone’s opinion of comfort is different, which is why we enlisted the help of multiple testers for this review. We considered whether the seat and backrest provided support, and if there was a headrest or the chair had reclining features.
  • Portability and setup: If you’re lugging the chair on your back, you need it to be easy to carry, so we favored those that had a carrying case or a strap. Similarly, we assessed how quickly each one was to assemble or break down, timing ourselves with a stopwatch.
  • Weight capacity: We tested each chair to its claimed weight capacity and considered how stable it felt. We have also featured only those that can withstand over 300lbs.
  • Durability: You want something to last a long time, so materials were analysed and tested — for example, we tugged fabrics to see if seams easily pulled apart. We also considered if each chair felt sturdy or well-constructed, prioritizing those that could handle heavy weights and felt steady on uneven ground.
  • Additional features: We also looked for useful features — this went beyond simply assessing if it has a cup holder, for example. Instead, we assessed the size of said cup holder and whether it was able to hold a travel mug in it with ease, and whether it felt stable. We also looked for those that had pockets and considered their durability.
  • Price: As with all of IndyBest’s product review round-ups, we considered price and value for money. We assessed whether the added features were worth the higher price point and favored those that checked all of the boxes, yet wouldn’t break the bank.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

At IndyBest, all our reviews are based on real-world testing. As an outdoor gear tester with nearly a decade of experience, Rachel Cavanaugh (and her team of reliable testers) has reviewed everything from hiking boots and tents to backpacking stoves and travel coolers. When it comes to camping chairs, she knows what to look for when tracking down high-quality models that will be practical and comfortable and will stand the test of time.

The best camping chairs for 2025 are:

  • Best overall — RTIC ultra-tough portable chair: $94.99, Amazon.com
  • Best budget buy — Coleman cooler quad chair: $39.99, Coleman.com
  • Best two-seater — Kelty low loveseat: $129.95, Kelty.com
  • Best beach chair — Kuma Outdoor backtrack: $65, Kumaoutdoorgear.com
  • Best for tall people — Shibumi tall chair: $190, Shibumishade.com

1
RTIC ultra-tough portable chair

Best-camping-chairs-indybest-review-independent (1)
  • Best: Camping chair overall
  • Weight: 14lbs
  • Material: Polyester canvas and powder-coated steel
  • Weight limit: 300lbs
  • Folded capacity: 31-inch x 18-inch x 9-inch
  • Unfolded capacity: 36.2-inch x 20.9-inch x 20.5-inch
  • Why we love it
    • Foldable frame with organizer pocket
    • Ultra-sturdy and supportive
    • Spacious seat with comfortable upright recline
  • Take note
    • On the heavy side
    • Not the most compact

RTIC’s ultra-tough chair is our favorite camping chair. It checks all the right boxes as a simple, well-rounded pick that’s built to last.

Each tester noted how solid and supportive it felt, with a roomy upright design that makes it one of the most comfortable we tested (the other favorite was the Eno lounger chair), so much so that we raced each other to sit on it when congregating around the campfire. The steel frame is heavy-duty, and the durable canvas held up well during excessive testing — even our 6ft tester noted how robust and supportive it felt.

The mug holder felt secure, and it has a built-in organizer pocket. The latter might seem like an unnecessary addition, but we found it great for holding snacks, a phone, and a book.

RTIC camping chair
This mid-range chair is a smart investment (Rachel Cavanaugh/The Independent)

While a bit heavier and not as compact as some other models we tested, the added sturdiness makes up for it. It also packs down quickly and fits into a neat carrier. It hits a sweet mid-range price point — it’s a smart investment that will hold up season after season.

  1.  $94 from Amazon.com
2
Coleman cooler quad chair

Coleman cooler quad chair
  • Best: Budget camping chair
  • Weight: 8.2lbs
  • Material: Steel frame with polyester seat
  • Weight capacity: 325lbs
  • Folded dimensions: 38.3-inch x 7.6-inch x 6.9-inch
  • Unfolded dimensions: 40.5-inch x 24-inch x 37-inch
  • Why we love it
    • Built-in cooler pouch fits up to four cans
    • Handy side pockets and mesh cupholder
    • Cushioned seat with classic camp chair feel
  • Take note
    • Not as compact or streamlined as pricer models
    • Padding may feel a bit stiff for some

If you’re looking for a budget-friendly camping chair that is comfortable and has a few clever extras, this time-tested staple from Coleman is a solid option.

It has a built-in cooler pouch that can hold up to four cans — we were initially skeptical about how well this would work, but were impressed with its ability to keep drinks cold. Our testers also loved the adjustable armrests and thoughtful pocket storage.

Coleman camping chair
We loved this camping chair’s pocket storage (Rachel Cavanaugh/The Independent)

The seat has the classic camping chair cushioning, is roomy, and provides a good level of support, but some of our testers noted that the padding felt a bit stiff. It’s also not the sleekest or most portable chair in this lineup. That said, thanks to its price tag, it’s a dependable go-to that’s earned its popularity for a reason.

  1.  $39 from Coleman.com
3
Kelty low loveseat

Kelty low loveseat
  • Best: Double camping chair
  • Weight: 15.38lbs
  • Material: Powder-coated steel frame; 600D polyester fabric
  • Weight capacity: 400lbs
  • Folded dimensions: 34.5-inch x 11-inch x 11-inch
  • Unfolded dimensions: 44-inch x 23.5-inch x 31.5-inch
  • Why we love it
    • Quilted padding for comfort
    • Adjustable drink holders on both sides
    • Carry case doubles as a dog mat
  • Take note
    • Slightly bulky for longer hauls

This ultra-roomy double camping chair is the kind of gear that earns its spot in your trunk year-round. It’s made for lounging fireside with a partner or dog — or you can just enjoy more space to sprawl solo. We had an earlier version of this for years — it’s been through windstorms and Baja dust and is still holding strong. When we tested this latest model, it delivered the same comfort and durability we’ve come to count on.

It has a lower seating height than a traditional camping chair (the seat height is 13.5 inches from the ground), making it perfect for relaxing on. And we were impressed with how comfortable the soft, quilted fabric felt.

Kelty camping chair
Comfort and durability abound here (Rachel Cavanaugh/The Independent)

The drink holders are adjustable, so there’s ample room for a can or an oversized tumbler. But perhaps the best thing of all is that the carry case doubles as a dog mat.

The only downside is that, owing to its larger-than-usual size, it is more bulky than your standard chair. But if you’ve never tried a two-seat camp chair, this is a fantastic option that will upgrade your car camping setup.

  1.  $129 from Kelty.com
4
Kuma Outdoor backtrack

Kuma Outdoor backtrack
  • Best: Beach chair
  • Weight: 8.75lbs
  • Material: Soft-touch PE webbing with 25mm aluminum tubing
  • Weight capacity: 280lbs
  • Folded dimensions: Unspecified
  • Unfolded dimensions: 35-inch x 25-inch x 23-inch
  • Why we love it
    • Integrated nylon carry strap
    • Lightweight design
    • Folds flat and packs easily
    • Retro design
  • Take note
    • No cup holders or extra pockets

This retro beach chair blends old-school charm with modern durability — “it gives you that nostalgic waffle butt in the best way,” said one of our testers.

With a lightweight aluminum frame, it has a fold-flat design that’s similar to the ones your parents used to bring out for parades and Fourth of July fireworks, but with a few thoughtful upgrades.

Kuma backtrack camping chair
The built-in armrests add structure to the chair (Rachel Cavanaugh/The Independent)

The seat sits comfortably low to the ground and remains fairly steady on uneven ground. We found the back to be tall enough to provide proper support and comfort, and the built-in armrests add structure.

It doesn’t come with a carry case, nor does it pack down very small, so if you’re looking for something that’s compact, this isn’t it — for that, we’d recommend the RTIC ultra-tough chair. Having said that, the strap makes it easy to sling over your shoulder, and it’s the perfect pick for trips to the beach or festivals.

  1.  $65 from Kumaoutdoorgear.com
5
Eno lounger chair

ENO lounger chair
  • Best: Hammock camping chair
  • Weight: 5lbs 8oz
  • Material: Recycled 300D ripstop polyester, breathable mesh, aluminum frame
  • Weight capacity: 300lbs
  • Folded dimensions: 20.5-inch x 19.5-inch x 5-inch
  • Unfolded dimensions: 32-inch x 23-inch x 37-inch/30-inch
  • Why we love it
    • Breathable hammock-style mesh seat
    • Impressively intuitive setup
  • Take note
    • Pricier than some other chairs

If you’re looking for full-body relaxation after a long day of walking, this tall, hammock-inspired camping chair is the one we’d recommend. We were able to recline in it enough for stargazing and appreciated the cushioned headrest for extra comfort. Our testers also raved about how solid it felt on uneven ground where they camped, as well as the ease of use, with one saying, “It practically sets itself up.”

ENO lounger camping chair
This well-designed camping chair is packed with clever features (Rachel Cavanaugh/The Independent)

You can adjust the height of the legs to find the perfect lounging position. It also has a reinforced cup holder, which we found to be sturdy and the perfect spot to stash an ice-cold drink. The chair itself packs down to fit into a neat backpack, so we awarded extra points for portability.

All of our testers noted how well it performed in terms of comfort, versatility, and well-designed features. While a pricey model, it checks all of the boxes.

  1.  $149 from Eaglesnestoutfittersinc.com
6
Shibumi tall chair

Shibumi tall chair
  • Best: Reclining camping chair
  • Weight: 9lbs
  • Material: DreamWave fabric with marine-grade frame
  • Weight capacity: 400lbs
  • Folded dimensions: 36.75-inch x 24.5-inch x 3.95-inch
  • Unfolded dimensions: 41.7-inch x 19.3-inch
  • Why we love it
    • Four reclining positions
    • High-quality materials with a sleek design
    • Soft, supportive fabric molds to your shape
  • Take note
    • More expensive than other picks
    • Slightly too tall for shorter users to enjoy the headrest

If you're long-limbed (or don’t like low-slung seats), you’ll be in safe hands with this chair, which impressed our 6ft tester. It combines serious comfort with a higher-profile design and four reclining positions, making it ideal for stretching out.

Shibumi camping chair
We love this chair’s clean lines and quality materials (Rachel Cavanaugh/The Independent)

Despite having a lightweight build, one of our testers noted that it “still feels durable”. That said, it’s not the most compact and doesn’t fold down particularly small, so it’s perhaps not best suited if you’re on a walking holiday. But, for a laid-back camping trip, you can’t go wrong.

  1.  $190 from Shibumishade.com
7
Nemo stargaze eco-x reclining camp chair

Nemo stargaze EVO-X reclining camp chair
  • Best: Rocking camp chair
  • Weight: 8lb 14oz
  • Material: Padded headrest, breathable seat, steel frame
  • Weight capacity: 300lbs
  • Folded dimensions: 40-inch x 10.5-inch x 8.5-inch
  • Unfolded dimensions: 41-inch x 29-inch x 37-inch
  • Why we love it
    • Swinging and reclining motion makes it feel like you're floating
    • Premium materials
    • Easy, assembly-free setup
  • Take note
    • Heavier and bulkier than some simpler chairs
    • Pricier than some other options

This isn’t just a rocking chair, it’s a full-on portable glider recliner disguised as camp furniture. After testing outdoor gear for nearly a decade, this is one of our favorite chairs.

From the moment you unbox it, you can tell it’s built differently, starting with the ultra-padded, reinforced case that has been designed to hold up over time, especially where chair legs usually wear through.

Nemo camping chair
This chair is lightweight for its size (Rachel Cavanaugh/The Independent)

The steel frame flips open and clicks into place in one smooth motion, and once it’s set up, the suspended seat lets you rock, lounge, or recline to a near-horizontal position — it’s as if you’re levitating off the ground while you gaze at the stars.

The chair is lightweight for its size, exceptionally supportive, and includes simple extras such as small gear pockets, plush cushioning, and a padded headrest for added support.

  1.  $179 from Nemoequipment.com
8
Kuma Outdoor lazy bear heated chair

Kuma Outdoor lazy bear heated chair
  • Best: Heated camping chair
  • Weight: 15lbs
  • Material: Padded 600D polyester, steel frame
  • Weight capacity: 350lbs
  • Folded dimensions: Unspecified
  • Unfolded dimensions: 34-inch x 34-inch x 27-inch
  • Why we love it
    • Heated seat with Bluetooth app control
    • Roomy and supportive
    • Comes with a power bank, cup holder and carry case
  • Take note
    • Not as plush or cushioned as we expected
    • Seat angle is slightly awkward without a pillow

If you want to stay warm during cold-weather campouts, we’d recommend this Kuma Outdoor lazy bear heated chair, which did not disappoint our testers during chilly evenings.

There is a range of additional features, including an insulated drink holder and a phone pocket to keep your essentials within easy reach. And, with a 350lb weight limit and extra-wide seat, it’s a great pick for larger loungers, too.

Kuma lazy bear camping chair
This camping chair has an impressive 350lb weight limit (Rachel Cavanaugh/The Independent)

Aside from the built-in heating system (which connects to the included power bank), this chair also gets its comfort from the padded arms and backrest. If we were being picky, we’d have liked a little more plushness in the seat, though. But our testers all agreed that this is a cozy, functional splurge.

  1.  $250 from Kumaoutdoorgear.com
What is the best camping chair?

For those looking for a cheap camping chair, Coleman’s cooler quad chair is a classic crowd-pleaser with handy extras like a built-in cooler pouch and roomy side pockets. If you’re after a rocking camping chair that feels more like a backyard hammock, the Nemo stargaze evo-x is a dream come true, with its floating recline and smooth swing that make every starry night feel extra special.

But, when it comes to all-around performance and comfort, the RTIC ultra-tough chair is the best camping chair after our tests. It blends rock-solid stability, a spacious upright seat, and rugged build quality at a price that still feels accessible. It’s exactly the kind of chair you’ll end up using year after year.

