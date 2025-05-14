Jump to content
Best Nespresso machines according to our tests

Whether you like a bold cup of espresso or a full-size cup of coffee, there’s a Nespresso machine for you

Brigitt Earley
in New Jersey
Wednesday 14 May 2025 18:01 BST
I’ve put the two coffee machines head-to-head
I’ve put the two coffee machines head-to-head (iStock/Nespresso)

If you’re shopping for a Nespresso machine, you’ll notice the brand offers two main lines: vertuo and original. While both brew espresso with the push of a button, they differ in technology, pod design, drink variety, and even coffee flavor.

Each line includes a range of machines with different features and price points. Some models come with extras like built-in milk frothers or larger water tanks, while others keep it simple and compact for small spaces. But at the core of each line is a shared brewing system: original machines use high pressure for a classic espresso experience, while vertuo models rely on centrifugal force and barcode technology to brew a wider variety of cup sizes, from espresso to full coffee mugs.

To help you decide which machine makes the most sense for your daily brew, we tested both of the brand’s machines. Ahead, a detailed comparison of the two systems — plus an in-depth review of a standout machine from each line.

How we tested

In order to get a good understanding of how Nespresso’s original machines compare to its vertuo line, we put the brand’s bestsellers from each range to the test. We researched and compared the different design features and specifications, including brewing technology, pod availability and cost, the drink variety, and the machine’s design and size. We also considered the quality of coffee each one produced.

1
Nespresso vertuo next

nespresso-vertuo-machine-review-indybest
  • Dimensions: D6-inch x W14-inch x H12-inch
  • Water tank capacity: 37oz
  • Empty coffee pod capacity: 10
  • Drink variety: Espresso, double espresso, coffee (5oz, 8oz, 12oz), carafe (18oz)
  • Brew time: 30 seconds to heat up, and a few seconds to brew
  • Why we love it
    • Brews both espresso and coffee drinks
    • One-touch operation
    • Adjustable drip tray
    • Heats up in just 25 seconds
  • Take note
    • Only compatible with Nespresso pods
    • A bit noisy

The Nespresso vertuo next stands out for its compact design (especially compared to other vertuo models) and impressive versatility. At just 5.5 inches wide, it’s the slimmest vertuo machine available, which makes it great for smaller kitchens or those with limited counter space. That said, vertuo machines are typically a bit bulkier than Nespresso’s original range since they have larger water tanks and pod bins and tend to come with more advanced features, like automatic milk frothers (depending on the model).

nespresso-vertuo-review-indybest
(Brigitt Earley)

The most significant difference between Nespresso’s vertuo and original lines is the brewing method. Vertuo machines use the brand’s signature centrifusion technology, which spins the pod at high speeds to blend water and coffee evenly. They also use barcoded pods, so the machine automatically adjusts parameters like temperature and water to suit each pod — all you have to do is press the start button. The machine can also brew different cup sizes (5oz, 8oz, 12oz, and 18oz coffees, plus a single or double espresso) based on the pod you use.

Because of this technology, vertuo pods are patented, so third-party companies cannot make pods for these machines. (The exception being any that have a partnership with Nespresso, like Starbucks.) And they aren’t as widely available or budget-friendly as other pods you can use with the original line machines. But in testing, we were impressed with the quality of all three different pods we tried — even if the brewing process was a bit noisy.

  1.  $99 from Amazon.com
Prices may vary
2
Nespresso citiz

nespresso-original-coffee-machine-review-indybest (1).png
  • Dimensions: 5.2-inch x 14.6-inch x 10.9-inch
  • Water tank capacity: 33oz
  • Empty coffee pod capacity: 9
  • Drink variety: Espresso (1.4oz), lungo (2.8oz)
  • Brew time: 25 seconds
  • Why we love it
    • Pods available from Nespresso and other third-party brands
    • Compact footprint
    • Sleek design
  • Take note
    • Only brews espresso drinks
    • A bit noisy

The Nespresso citiz is one of the most popular of the original machines — and for good reason. It has a sleek, space-saving design and a simple one-touch operation that yields high-quality espresso with minimal effort.

Where the vertuo awards you greater flexibility in drink variety, this machine (and all those in the original line) is more espresso-focused. There are two preset cup sizes — espresso (1.4oz) and lungo (2.8oz) — and both brew in just 25 seconds. While this might not be to everyone’s taste, the pods are more widely available from a variety of brands, including Lavazza and Peet’s, often at a lower cost.

nespresso-original-coffee-machine-review-indybest
Despite the compact size, it’s still capable of producing smooth espresso (Brigitt Earley)

The brand says the powerful 19-bar pressure pump extracts rich flavor and, in tests, we were impressed by the smooth, velvety crema on top.

The design is basic (it comes with a 34oz removable water tank and a folding drip tray that allows for taller mugs), but you can purchase the machine as a bundle with Nespresso’s Aeroccino frother, which creates both hot or cold foam for lattes and cappuccinos. Without it, the machine is best suited for espresso or Americano-style drinks. We did, however, appreciate the appliance’s compatibility with third-party pods from brands like Lavazza and Peet’s.

  1.  $265 from Amazon.com
Prices may vary
The verdict: Best Nespresso machine

If you like bold espresso drinks, a smaller machine, and the freedom to shop a wide variety of pods, Nespresso’s original line is the way to go. We found the citiz machine to be reliable, and produce a decent espresso every single time. But if you want the option to brew espresso and full-size coffee with the push of a button, the vertuo line is your best bet. We recommend the vertuo next, which is sleek, space-saving, and delivers consistently great coffee powered by a unique barcode brewing system.

