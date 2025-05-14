1Nespresso vertuo next
- Dimensions: D6-inch x W14-inch x H12-inch
- Water tank capacity: 37oz
- Empty coffee pod capacity: 10
- Drink variety: Espresso, double espresso, coffee (5oz, 8oz, 12oz), carafe (18oz)
- Brew time: 30 seconds to heat up, and a few seconds to brew
- Why we love it
- Brews both espresso and coffee drinks
- One-touch operation
- Adjustable drip tray
- Heats up in just 25 seconds
- Take note
- Only compatible with Nespresso pods
- A bit noisy
The Nespresso vertuo next stands out for its compact design (especially compared to other vertuo models) and impressive versatility. At just 5.5 inches wide, it’s the slimmest vertuo machine available, which makes it great for smaller kitchens or those with limited counter space. That said, vertuo machines are typically a bit bulkier than Nespresso’s original range since they have larger water tanks and pod bins and tend to come with more advanced features, like automatic milk frothers (depending on the model).
The most significant difference between Nespresso’s vertuo and original lines is the brewing method. Vertuo machines use the brand’s signature centrifusion technology, which spins the pod at high speeds to blend water and coffee evenly. They also use barcoded pods, so the machine automatically adjusts parameters like temperature and water to suit each pod — all you have to do is press the start button. The machine can also brew different cup sizes (5oz, 8oz, 12oz, and 18oz coffees, plus a single or double espresso) based on the pod you use.
Because of this technology, vertuo pods are patented, so third-party companies cannot make pods for these machines. (The exception being any that have a partnership with Nespresso, like Starbucks.) And they aren’t as widely available or budget-friendly as other pods you can use with the original line machines. But in testing, we were impressed with the quality of all three different pods we tried — even if the brewing process was a bit noisy.