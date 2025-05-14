If you’re shopping for a Nespresso machine, you’ll notice the brand offers two main lines: vertuo and original. While both brew espresso with the push of a button, they differ in technology, pod design, drink variety, and even coffee flavor.

Each line includes a range of machines with different features and price points. Some models come with extras like built-in milk frothers or larger water tanks, while others keep it simple and compact for small spaces. But at the core of each line is a shared brewing system: original machines use high pressure for a classic espresso experience, while vertuo models rely on centrifugal force and barcode technology to brew a wider variety of cup sizes, from espresso to full coffee mugs.

To help you decide which machine makes the most sense for your daily brew, we tested both of the brand’s machines. Ahead, a detailed comparison of the two systems — plus an in-depth review of a standout machine from each line.

How we tested

In order to get a good understanding of how Nespresso’s original machines compare to its vertuo line, we put the brand’s bestsellers from each range to the test. We researched and compared the different design features and specifications, including brewing technology, pod availability and cost, the drink variety, and the machine’s design and size. We also considered the quality of coffee each one produced.