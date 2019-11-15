As the weather gets colder and the holidays approach, so too does the biggest shopping day of the year - Black Friday.

The annual day of sales is known for providing holiday shoppers with discounts on nearly everything, from home goods and electronics to clothes and beauty products.

While Black Friday officially takes place on the Friday after Thanksgiving, the deals often start much earlier, with many retailers offering price cuts starting in early November and continuing until Cyber Monday.

Although most brands participate in the day of deals, the retailers known for the biggest discounts are companies such as Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and Target.

The majority of retailers haven’t released their Black Friday deals just yet, but once they do we will be updating this page.

This is everything you need to know ahead of Black Friday 2019.

Which retailers offer the best deals?

Amazon is one of the best places to shop Black Friday deals, as the online giant slashes prices on all sorts of items, from TVs to furniture. The site also offers great deals on its own products such as the Echo Dot.

You can read more information about getting the best Amazon Black Friday deals here.

Best Buy is also notorious for its Black Friday deals, with most of the store’s best deals on tech items.

Last year, the company featured deals such as a Toshiba 43-inch LED Smart TV available for just $129.99, $200 less than its usual price.

Shoppers can depend on Walmart for providing unbeatable Black Friday deals, as the retailer usually starts offering discounts on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving and opens its doors on Thanksgiving day at 6pm.

Walmart typically offers door buster deals on a variety of products, from iPhones and other electronics to toys and furniture.

The retailer, which is expected to release its deals the first week of November, also offers its deals online.

For great deals on clothes and home items, shoppers can rely on Macys. The department store usually offers Black Friday deals over a three-day period, both in-store and online.

Last year, the retailer released its Black Friday deals on 5 November, so we can expect similar timing this year.

What are the best deals this year?

Walmart has finally unveiled its Black Friday deals, and they include sales on iPads, Apple watches and laptops.

Highlights include an Apple Watch Series 5 (40mm) for $384 and a 55-inch Vizio Class M-Series Quantum 4K Ultra TV for $398 (saving you $130). You can find all the deals here.

If you're shopping Black Friday on Amazon, you can expect to see deals for items such headphones and tablets. A 23andMe Health and Ancestry kit is available for $99 (saving you $100).

Other notable deals include deals on Amazon Echos, with offers of up to $40 off. You can keep track of Amazon's deals on its Happy HoliDeals page here.

Target's deals will also be tech-focused, with deals on TVs, cameras, and video games. A preview of this year's deals shows sales such as a Nikon D3500 bundle with lenses and bag for $450 (saving you $400).

How can you get the best deals?

A successful Black Friday is all about preparing, and not just choosing the first good deal that comes your way.

In addition to creating a list of items you are looking for, you should shop around for the best price before buying.

While the deals are good, the ones that seem too good to be true often are, so be wary. Websites such as CamelCamelCamel are also useful as they show you the original price of the product, meaning you won’t be tricked into thinking a deal is better than it is.

Prior to Black Friday, signing up for emails from retailers is useful for staying on top of upcoming deals. Newsletters also ensure you don’t miss out on offers such as one-day deals or Lightning deals, offered for just a few hours, on Amazon, as well as discount codes.

If you are shopping online, make sure you have an account already set up so it is easier to check out once you’ve placed the items you want in your cart. With thousands of people participating in the holiday, there is no time to waste entering your credit card information.

If you’re shopping in-person, the earlier you arrive the better, as products, especially door busters, sell out fast.

For the latest on this year’s Black Friday deals, keep checking back here, where we will be updating as stores release their sales.

