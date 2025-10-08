Robot vacuums afford you the luxury of cleaning your home without lifting a finger, but this convenience usually comes at a premium price. Fortunately, Amazon Prime Day, which brings deals on a huge number of household appliances, including vacuum cleaners, is well underway.

Gone are the days of clumsy, noisy robot vacuums. Brands like eufy have developed innovative technology, including route mapping to successfully avoid obstacles, as well as delivering features like self-emptying that can make your life just that much easier.

If you’ve had your eye on an eufy robot vacuum E25, now’s a good time to invest. Ordinarily, it’ll set you back a hefty $1,299.99, but it’s been slashed to $649 for Amazon Prime Day.

Amazon's October Prime Day sale is a two-day event, which means that it will be drawing to a close tonight (on October 8). So, whether you’re looking to invest in a new ultra-convenient robot vacuum cleaner, or save on products across a wide range of shopping categories, from beauty to tech, don’t hang around too long before heading to the checkout.