This eufy robot vacuum has $600 off for Amazon Prime Day

If you’re looking for a real powerhouse vacuum, the eufy E25 is a great option at this price. Its 20,000Pa suction power, which tech critic Steve Hogarty described as “frankly monstrous”, allows it to deep clean both carpet and wood floors.

“With a dog at home, I’m used to having to vacuum floors in the living areas every day. Thanks to a combination of the high suction power, auto-detangling brushes and a corner arm that gets to hard-to-reach areas, I noticed nearly all hair was swept up in the first clean, including under the coffee table, around the corners of the dog’s bed, and in small crannies where dust gathers,” noted Steve in his review of the model.

“Using object avoidance tech, the E25 skirted around tables and chair legs, avoided the dog’s paws, and I didn’t hear it bump into anything once, which was a considerable difference from some other robot vacuums I’ve tried in the past. The vacuum gets over threshold strips and rugs with ease, and is relatively quiet as it travels around the room,” he added.

The vacuum is currently reduced by $600 (which is nearly 50 percent off), making now the perfect time to invest in such a hard-working model.