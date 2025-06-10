Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Labubu dolls are taking over. There’s no question about it. If you’re yet to spot one in the wild, it won’t be long until you see a small (slightly creepy-looking) fluffy doll adorning a designer handbag. It’s Hong Kong-born illustrator Kasing Lung to thank for the trend. Inspired by Nordic myths, he created the creatures for his story series The Monsters, which were then turned into the plush dolls we know (or loathe) by the toy company Pop Mart.

Characterized by their rabbit-like ears, large eyes, and menacing-looking teeth, Labubus are commonly sold in “blind boxes” meaning the exact design is chosen at random and remains a mystery until it’s unwrapped.

While bag charms or cuddly toys aren’t anything new, it’s hard to ignore the influx in popularity of Labubus which have become a fashion statement loved by the likes of Blackpink’s Lisa, Rihanna, and even Pharrell (his digital auction platform Joopiter will be selling 14 rare Labubus sporting custom sacai x Carhartt WIP onesies). But the trend has certainly divided opinion.

Those in favor of the small, fluffy monsters though will know that the craze has caused demand to skyrocket, making them increasingly hard to come by — the cost of buying one on a resale platform ranges from $350 but can exceed $1,000. Selling out at lightning speed, you’ll find all of the details on where to buy one for yourself below.

Where to buy Labubus in the US

Constant stock demands mean the Labubu resale market is booming but exercise caution as knockoffs (coined Lafufus) are on the rise.

Stock is currently sold out online, but The Independent has reached out to Pop Mart for comment on its release date schedule. What intel the company provides is available on its Instagram, where it states that new releases are available in stores at 10 a.m. Eastern time every Friday and online at 10 p.m. ET every Thursday. That said, it appears that daily drops occur at around 10 p.m. ET. You could also try snagging one on Pop Now where drops happen more frequently, but be prepared to act fast. While there is no guarantee they will have stock, it’s also worth trying your local Pop Mart.

As it stands, the only figure from The Monsters series available online is a member-exclusive, Pop Bean The Monsters (Popmart.com). The mega Labubu 1000% tony tony chopper ($1,259.90, Popmart.com) is said to be available to buy at the Pop Mart store in San Diego, but stock is limited.

Pop Mart also has an official Amazon storefront that it restocks regularly without notifying anyone, making it another destination to check for securing your new monster friend.