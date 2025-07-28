I tried this popular at-home DNA kit — here’s what happened

An increased curiosity around family history has led to a rise in the popularity of at-home DNA kits. The process is simple: swab your mouth or spit into a tube, send the kit back to the company, and receive the results via email in a number of weeks.

I’ve lost count of how many countries my parents have said I am from, so I’ve always been curious about what the exact breakdown actually looks like, which is why I gave MyHeritage a try.

The company promises to help you learn more about your family history and (as the name suggests) heritage. One of its main features is how simple and easy it makes building a family tree. You can also upload your raw DNA data to its website to get a different perspective on your results. But if you want to take things one step further, MyHeritage offers the opportunity to discover and connect with distant relatives.

But how good is the service? Keep reading for how I got on with it.

How I tested

After receiving my kit in the mail, I followed the exact procedure that a normal customer would. I created an account on the MyHeritage website to register my DNA kit and then entered as much of my family’s information as I could, which includes listing full names and birthdays. There is an option on the website to be alerted of any potential DNA matches that may occur along the way, which I opted into.

I did the cheek swab before placing it inside a special solution and sealing it in the pre-labeled envelope to be analyzed in the company’s lab.

During the process, I considered how easy it was to take the sample and whether the instructions were simple to follow. Once I mailed it back, I assessed whether there was clear communication from MyHeritage, how long it took for the results to come back, and how well my information was presented. I also looked into the privacy settings