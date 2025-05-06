Is the Nintendo Switch 2 worth the price? Here are my honest thoughts

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

After months of rumors and speculation, Nintendo officially announced the Nintendo Switch 2 on April 2 during the Nintendo Direct livestream.

As you’ll likely know by now, the all-new console features a magnetic Joy-Con attachment, a new C button, and a bigger screen than the original, as well as a mouse mode, where you can use a Joy-Con on a flat surface for another way to play. On top of that, there are several new pieces of hardware, with a new pro controller, a throwback GameCube controller, and a camera for the new social feature, Game Chat.

The launch hasn’t been as plain sailing as Nintendo would have liked though. Owing to President Trump’s tariffs, the gaming company put a last-minute pause on pre-orders just days before it was due to go live. That said, pre-orders have since been made available (and sold out) at third-party retailers, and are expected to drop on the My Nintendo Store this Thursday, May 8. While the price of the base unit remains the same at $449.99, Nintendo did announce an increase in the price of the accessories, citing market conditions as the reason.

With pre-orders selling out at lightning speed, is it worth all the excitement, and, importantly, is it worth the price? I went to Paris for the launch event back in April and had a first look at the console, previewing some of the launch titles ahead of its June 5 release date, including Mario Kart World. Ahead of our official review, here are some of my early thoughts.

Nintendo Switch 2: From $449.99, Nintendo.com

open image in gallery ( Nintendo )

Nintendo Switch 2 design and ergonomics

In many ways, the Nintendo Switch 2 is an unsurprising upgrade to Nintendo’s eight-year-old machine. It looks and feels much like the existing Switch, albeit with a bigger 7.9-inch LCD display. It switches between handheld mode and TV mode by slotting into its redesigned docking station, which now has a built-in fan for better ventilation and supports 4K and HDR gaming.

However, I found that the boosted resolution on the Switch 2 is offset by the screen itself being larger at 7.9in, so it only looks marginally sharper than the original Switch. While I’d expected the LCD display to look noticeably worse than the Nintendo Switch OLED, the new Switch’s screen is brighter and more vibrant than the older Switch’s display. That said, games look great when docked and running in 4K 120Hz, particularly Mario Kart, which looks spectacular on the big screen.

open image in gallery The Nintendo Switch 2 on its dock, with the Joy-Con 2 in the controller grip ( Steve Hogarty )

There are some ergonomic updates, too. The larger buttons on the Joy-Con 2 make them feel more like proper little controllers in their own right, whereas the older ones always felt a little fiddly. The bigger control sticks and wider shoulder buttons make a big difference, particularly if you've got giant shovel hands like me and struggled with the original's tiny buttons.

open image in gallery A closeup of Mario Kart World in handheld mode ( Steve Hogarty )

I loved the new magnetic attachment, too, a clear upgrade on the original Switch. The magnetic attachment is reassuringly strong, with no noticeable flexing, and unlike the original rail system, it’s easy to pop them off the screen.

So far so obvious, but those who were hoping for some classic Nintendo weirdness weren’t disappointed either. The console’s newest party trick is that each Joy-Con can be used like a mouse. You just detach them and drag them on any flat surface. This enables some interesting new ways to interact, such as in Drag x Drive, a Rocket League-style 3v3 basketball game where both Joy-Cons are used to physically “push” the wheels of your player’s wheelchair, take shots, and even wave to teammates for the ball.

It’s a genuine workout — and will likely ruin your coffee table without a mouse mat in place — but the Joy-Cons feel accurate and responsive in mouse mode, enabling precise aiming and fine wheelchair control. In the upgraded edition of Super Mario Party Jamboree + Jamboree TV, the Joy-Cons can be used to play air hockey or guide characters through electrified mazes.

open image in gallery The Joy-Con 2 in mouse mode ( The Independent / Steve Hogarty )

In the Switch 2 edition of Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, the new Joy-Con mouse controls are used in a much more predictable way, instantly transforming the game into a traditional, PC-style first-person shooter. Nintendo’s managed to crack the effortless feel of mouse controls here — movement feels snappy, and aiming is accurate. It’s easy to move between stick controls and mouse controls — it happens seamlessly whenever the Joy-Con is placed on a flat surface, so there’s no messing around with settings whenever you get bored with one play style.

However, the ergonomics of the Joy-Con are poor in mouse mode. There’s no palm support, so you can expect hand cramps if you play in mouse mode for too long. It’s a lot of fun but it feels like a novelty rather than a way to play for long periods.

New Nintendo Switch 2 hardware

There’s some new hardware, too: the Switch 2 camera ($59.99, Bestbuy.com), a new pro controller ($84.99, Bestbuy.com), and the new GameCube classics controller ($64.99, Nintendo.com). The new pro controller feels immediately familiar in the hand, but definitely more premium, closer to the build quality of the Xbox pad. The new thumbsticks have a satisfying weight and movement to them, too. Unfortunately, the new GameCube controller was behind glass, so I couldn’t test it. Apart from the mic and C button, however, it seems indistinguishable from the original, but I’ll have to get a sample later in the year to confirm.

Speaking of the C button, Nintendo has also overhauled its online services on Switch 2, dedicating an entire button on the Joy-Con to sharing content and playing with friends. The C Button allows you to open Game Chat, which lets you speak with other players online via the Joy-Con’s microphone, stream your screen, or video chat using the Nintendo Switch 2 camera accessory. You don’t have to be playing the same game as your friends to link up either; just hit the C Button, and you’ll be able to peek at one another’s screens as you play. Though an update on the original Switch, many online noted that the footage from the Switch 2 camera in Nintendo Direct looked a little choppy. Unfortunately, this wasn’t available to test in my preview of the console — I’ll have to take a closer look when I can get a sample later in the year.

Nintendo Switch 2 games

The most exciting of the suite of new games for the Switch 2 is Mario Kart World. It’s the main launch title and is the latest entry in the racing series in over a decade. It’s absolutely massive, comprising a giant roster of characters from right across Mario Kart history. There are cars, karts, bikes, and a host of other vehicles from previous games. There are new jet skis, too — unlike in Mario Kart 8 and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, vehicles can now drift across the water as well as underneath it.

New weather conditions influence your kart’s handling, while the changing time of day gives tracks atmospheric effects and a dynamic visual style. A new 24-player knockout mode — the most players Mario Kart has ever supported — culls the slowest players as you race.

The big new change here is the ability to drive between each of the main race courses. It’s not strictly open-world; rather, each course connects to its nearby courses along a set of pre-designed routes, allowing you to chart your own way across the overworld map or design custom races that encompass multiple official courses and their connecting roads.

open image in gallery Playing Mario Kart World on the Nintendo Switch 2 ( The Independent / Steve Hogarty )

Another Switch 2 exclusive — albeit arriving a month after the console’s June 5 launch date — Donkey Kong Bananza is an energetic 3D platformer in which you control the titular ape in an entirely destructible world. You can punch holes through rock to burrow a path toward your objective and pick up chunks of earth to hurl at enemies, leaving gaping, permanent holes in the landscape as you smash your way around levels. Wrecking the terrain gives it a distinctive Minecraft feel crossed with a classic Donkey Kong platformer.

As well as Nintendo Switch 2 exclusives, you’ll be able to play original Switch games plus upgraded versions of some original Switch games. Super Mario Party Jamboree, Breath of the Wild, and Tears of the Kingdom are each getting ‘Nintendo Switch 2 Edition’ versions, which existing owners can pay to upgrade their game rather than having to buy the game at full price again. Other games are expected to follow.

These upgraded editions will have enhanced graphics and smoother frame rates, plus some new features. The Zelda games get a new ‘Zelda Notes’ feature in the Nintendo Switch app, for example, which lets you do things like access voice guidance for finding Korok seeds or share your buildable creations with friends using QR codes.

Retro fans will appreciate that the Nintendo Switch 2 is getting a selection of GameCube games, with classics like The Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker, Soul Calibur II, and F-Zero GX available to download at launch, and more to come. Super Mario Sunshine, Luigi’s Mansion, and Pokemon Colosseum were all spotted in the trailer.

Nintendo Switch 2 pricing

Less thrilling is the newly inflated pricing of Nintendo’s launch titles. Despite market conditions, Nintendo confirmed on April 18 that the base console’s price of $449.99 would stay the same. It falls roughly in line with expectations, and you can bundle the Switch 2 with Mario Kart World for $499.99, but standalone downloads of Mario Kart World will cost $79.99 at launch. Donkey Kong Bananza, meanwhile, costs $69.99 to download and isn’t available as a bundled game. As mentioned, the gaming company did announce that the price of accessories would increase in line with market instability.

What remains unknown is the cost of upgrading your existing games (in contrast to the free PS5 and Xbox Series X upgrades offered by Sony and Microsoft), so the Switch 2 starts to look like an expensive value proposition. Even the Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour, which is essentially an interactive tutorial for the new hardware with some mini-games, will cost $9.99.

Street Fighter 6 on the new Nintendo Switch 2

Final thoughts

In the end, the clue is in the name: the Nintendo Switch 2 is a straight sequel to the original console rather than a truly generational upgrade — Nintendo never promised anything different. But even knowing this, I’d still have loved to see the Nintendo Switch 2 launch with a truly unmissable main-series game: a new Mario 3D platformer or a new Zelda.

Wishful thinking aside, the new hardware improves upon everything that made the Switch a success. Mario Kart World is just about a big enough deal to convince most people to upgrade, and third-party support looks strong, with the likes of Elden Ring and Cyberpunk 2077 arriving on the console. It remains to be seen how much of a novelty the new Joy-Con’s mouse mode is, but the vastly improved online play options demonstrated with Game Chat promise to drag the Switch 2 into the modern age.

The Switch 2 is already an enticing piece of tech at launch, and it will only get better as Nintendo brings new games to its library.