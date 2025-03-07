I’ve tested dozens of mattresses, Saatva’s ticks all of the boxes

Saatva classic mattress
- Mattress type: Innerspring
- Thickness options: 11 1/2-inch, 14-inch
- Firmness options: Plush soft, luxury firm, firm
- Sizes available: Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, split king, cal king, split cal king
- Why we love it
- Made with high-quality, eco-friendly materials
- Provides pressure relief
- No chemical, new mattress smell
- White glove delivery service
- Take note
- Movement isolation could be improved
Mattress design and features
Even before the mattress arrived, I was impressed by Saatva and its service. I received an email to schedule the delivery on a day that suited me and received a two-hour time slot. When it arrived (on time), it was delivered unboxed by the movers and placed on my bed, minimizing any need to maneuver it around. But when you do need to move it (it needs to be rotated every six months), there are handles on the side and it’s fairly easy for two people to do. What also struck me was the lack of a new mattress chemical smell that many other mattresses I’ve tested in the past have had.
Depending on your sleeping position and size, it comes in three firmness levels: plush soft, luxury firm, and firm. Plush soft has a cushiony feel and is ideal for side sleepers and lighter people, luxury firm provides a medium firmness for all sleepers (and crucially, it’s said to be best for couples who can’t agree on a firmness, which is why I ended up opting for this one) and firm for stomach and back sleepers, or heavier people. There are also two heights to choose from (11 1/2-inch and 14 1/2-inch – I opted for the former and it fitted my queen-size bed frame perfectly), making it easier to pair with your bed frame. That being said, I’d certainly recommend measuring which depth would fit best in your space as even the 11 1/2-inch feels sufficiently high, even without a foundation. Both are packed with the brand’s premium layers.
Speaking of, the mattress is made of sturdy, luxury materials. Without getting too technical, the innerspring features a supportive and durable coil base layer, which is wrapped in foam to deliver edge support, followed by more coils for pressure relief, and a sliver of memory foam for back support. To complete it all is a luxe 3-inch pillow top, providing the perfect level of cushioning without being too soft. With its premium gold stitching, it certainly looks the part.
Comfort and performance
As mentioned, I tested the 11 1/2-inch luxury firm queen mattress. I tend to prefer cushiony, hug-like softness but compromised for my partner who favors a firm mattress. I was skeptical about how I’d find this new level of firmness, but I found it to be supremely comfortable, delivering hotel-quality luxury at home. I also felt the benefits of the supportive technology at work, waking up with no aches and pains.
It also has a decent amount of bounce, making moving around on it fairly easy – but that does mean the movement isolation isn’t the best I’ve tested – to really test this, I placed a glass of water on the mattress as I moved around slightly, and the glasses sloshed about slightly. While not a deal-breaker, I can certainly feel my partner wriggling at night, it’s something to consider if you are a light sleeper.
Where temperature regulation is concerned, I have yet to test it during the summer months, but even when it has been unseasonably warm in my apartment at night, I’ve woken up sweat-free, proving that the innovative, breathable design of this mattress does work. But, of course, when the warmer weather does (finally) arrive, I’ll update this review with my thoughts.
As for Saatva’s claims that the luxury firm is a good all-rounder, despite sleeping position or size and shape, I’d say that the brand is on safe ground with this statement. Both my partner and I have found it a dream to sleep on, and I’m glad I was forced to compromise.