I’ve tested dozens of mattresses, Saatva’s ticks all of the boxes

A mattress is one of the most important parts of the home. Having a great one can mean the difference between a sound night’s sleep and a terrible one. It can also alter how you wake up feeling in the morning (yes, your aches and pains could be caused by an ill-supporting mattress). But with so many brands promising to deliver when it comes to your sleep, it’s fair to say it’s a crowded market. After extensive research, I settled on Saatva.

Known for using eco-friendly materials and creating made-to-order high-quality mattresses, Saatva offers a 365-night home trial, free delivery, setup and old mattress removal, and a lifetime guarantee. Plus, it promises to have a mattress to cater to every sleeper.

With such high praise across the industry, I tried out the brand’s most popular mattress: the classic. Claiming to be the ultimate all-rounder, Saatva says it provides “responsive support” for everyone, regardless of your sleep position. As you’d expect, all of the bells and whistles of a comfortable mattress are here, including a chiropractor-approved back support layer, the brand’s signature lumbar zone technology for pressure relief, and a hypoallergenic cover. But is it worth the investment? I found out.

How I tested

Motion transfer tests

Essentially, I slept on it for four months. But, the process, of course, involved a lot more than just simple shut-eye. On its arrival, I considered how the white glove delivery process was and whether it gave off any smell (it’s common for a new mattress to have a chemical scent for the first few days). I also considered the sleep quality and comfort of both myself and my partner and even put a glass of water on the mattress to assess the motion transfer when I moved around.

For reference, I tested the mattress in a queen size and I tend to sleep on my side or front. I shared the bed with my partner who is a side or back sleeper.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

Eva Waite-Taylor is the global IndyBest editor at The Independent, she’s passionate about finding readers the best products and making sure that they’re spending their money wisely. Along with IndyBest’s team of experts, she cares about your sleep and wants to help you find the best mattress. Having consulted experts, researched different fabrics and materials, and tested dozens of mattresses in her home over the past five years, she’s become knowledgeable when it comes to very good beds.