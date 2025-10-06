The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
I’ve found the best Shark vacuum deals in the Amazon Prime Day sale
Shark’s robot vacuum is half price in the sale
Shark is one of the most trusted household appliance brands, so I’ve been keeping a close eye out for deals on its vacuum cleaners ahead of Amazon Prime Day.
While the sale doesn’t officially start until tomorrow, the retailer has knocked $100s off the price of Shark’s cordless and robot models.
If you’re in the market for a new vacuum cleaner, I’ve done the arduous job of handpicking the best offers currently available. A number of its models are currently half price (including its robot vacuum and mop, which has never been cheaper).
From a reliable cordless vacuum that comes IndyBest-approved to a robot vacuum that will do it all for you, below you’ll find the best Shark deals now live ahead of Prime Day.