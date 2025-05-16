The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
This is Pedro Pascal’s exact $200 jacket from The Last of Us
The trucker jacket is from US brand Huckberry
Who knew Joel Miller, from Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us, would become such a style icon? Adapt the award-hoarding video game into an HBO TV show, dress Pedro Pascal in a trucker jacket, and shout “Clicker” – you’ve got yourself a trendsetter.
The HBO TV show is a hit among audiences and critics alike, receiving a near-perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes and impressing die-hard fans of the acclaimed PlayStation video game. And now, it’s back for the hotly-anticipated season two.
Pedro Pascal is magnetic as Joel, but while we were captivated by the vistas, blooming fungi, and abandoned cityscapes, it seems fans were mesmerized by something else – Pedro Pascal’s jacket.
That’s because the trucker design isn’t a custom-made piece for the show, it’s US brand Huckberry’s most popular item – the Flint and Tinder flannel-lined waxed trucker jacket. It became so coveted that it sold out when season one aired. Now, with Joel wearing the jacket again in the latest season, plenty of viewers are looking for a second chance to own it.
While it doesn’t come cheap, here, we’ve outlined exactly where you can buy Joel’s jacket before it sells out (again).
Flint and Tinder flannel-lined waxed trucker jacket: $298, Amazon.com
Not only has Flint and Tinder’s trucker jacket turned Joel into a style icon, but it’s also a piece perfect for transitional dressing. The men’s canvas jacket is constructed using a waxed and weather-resistant Martexin sailcloth, which, according to Huckberry, only gets better with age, as the waxed fabric creases and bends to create the wearer’s own unique wear patterns, like leather or denim.
Both the body and sleeves are lined fully with a soft blanket lining, keeping you warm as the temperature drops. Plus, if it can see Joel through attacks from the infected, it’s sure to see you through many years to come.