Whether you’re keeping it lowkey with a partner or planning a “Galentine’s” dinner party, if you don’t fancy forking out for an expensive meal at a restaurant this Valentine’s Day, a supermarket meal deal is the next best thing – and M&S is arguably the crème de la crème.

Serving up a decadent three-course meal to enjoy with a loved one, the M&S viral dine-in deal is back for 2025, joining the likes of Waitrose, Morrisons and Tesco to reveal its line-up. Spoiler: it doesn’t disappoint.

Costing just £25, you can feast on a starter, main, side and dessert, complete with a bottle of fizz, wine or your choice of soft drink for £12.50 per head.

This year, there are 15 new additions to the lineup as well as returning favourites (think fillet steak Wellington and the British wagyu beef pie). As well as tempting meat dishes, you can expect fish mains, including salmon en croute, as well as vegan and vegetarian offerings. As for starters, you can tuck into the fan-favourite baked burrata with nduja and ciabatta crunch, indulgent prawn and lobster gratins, baking brie and mini bao buns, while you’re spoiled for choice with the tempting sides (creamy potato dauphinoise, salt and pepper wedges, cheesy green vegetable bake and Mediterranean style roasting vegetables).

There are also boozy and non-alcoholic tipples to pair with your meal – and that’s all before you even get to decide which dessert to indulge in.

Officially available in-store and online now, I tried a couple of the dishes for an early Valentine’s Day evening at home. Here’s what you can expect from the Marks and Spencer Valentine’s dine-in meal deal – plus my verdict on its value for money.

When does the M&S Valentine’s Day meal deal launch?

A highlight each year, Marks and Spencer’s Valentine’s Day dine-in deal for 2025 is available now online at Ocado and in-store. You can shop it right up to the big day itself on 14 February.

How much does it cost?

The dine-in deal is the same price as last year, costing £25 (£12.50 per head). This includes a starter, main, side, dessert and drink (prosecco, wine or a soft drink) for two people.

What’s included in the M&S Valentine’s dine-in deal?

Rivaling other supermarkets with the wealth of food available, there’s something for everyone in M&S’s dine-in deal, from vegans to those who follow a gluten-free diet. For starters, you can choose between everything from king prawn and lobster thermidor gratins (Ocado.com), luxury prawn cocktails (Ocado.com), mini bao buns (Ocado.com), baking burrata (Ocado.com), baking brie (Ocado.com) coquilles st jacques (Ocado.com) and king prawn medley (Ocado.com).

As for the main event, you’re spoiled for choice with eight dishes. Meat eaters can feast on a beef wellington with red wine jus (Ocado.com), duck breasts (Ocado.com), sirloin steak with garlic butter (Ocado.com), rump steaks with peppercorn sauce (Ocado.com), wagyu beef pie (Ocado.com) and chicken breast paupiettes (Ocado.com). If it’s pescatarian grub you’re after, there’s a tasty salmon and prawn en croutes (Ocado.com) while the butternut squash and spinach pie (Ocado.com) has vegans covered.

M&S’s side dishes are just as tempting, with plenty of veg options – think a cheesy green veg bake (Ocado.com), Mediterranean-style roasting vegetables (Ocado.com), a vegetable medley (Ocado.com) and Mediterranean veg (£3.50, Ocado.com). Or, indulge in triple-cooked chips (Ocado.com), potato dauphinoise (Ocado.com), loaded cheesy mash (Ocado.com), salt and pepper wedges (Ocado.com) and smashed potatoes with basil oil drizzle (Ocado.com).

Now, onto dessert. If you’re a chocolate nut, there’s a chocolate melt-in-the-middle pudding (Ocado.com), chocolate praline heart (Ocado.com) and chocolate and caramel pots (Ocado.com), while those with a sweet tooth are catered for with classic vanilla cheesecakes (Ocado.com), salted caramel profiteroles (Ocado.com) and a tiramisu cheesecake (Ocado.com). Or, enjoy Sicilian lemon possets (Ocado.com).

No Valentine’s Day meal is complete without an accompanying tipple. Fizz fans will love the rosé prosecco (Ocado.com) or conte prosecco (Ocado.com) while the alcohol-free rosé (Ocado.com) is a nice alternative. For red wine fans, there’s malbec (Ocado.com) and bonita (Ocado.com), while the chardonnay (Ocado.com) and pinot grigio (Ocado.com) are sure to be refreshing. Or, you could opt for a four-pack of M&S’s popular passion star martini (Ocado.com) or Mojito cocktail cans (Ocado.com).

M&S’s Valentine’s Day dine-in deal, reviewed

open image in gallery The dinner was beautifully packaged ( Daisy Lester )

Ahead of the big day, I got my hands on some of the dishes on the M&S’s Valentine’s Day menu to see if it’s as excellent value as it sounds.

The lobster and king prawn thermidor gratin kicked off proceedings. Rich and indulgent, the king prawns and lobsters have a creamy, shellfish stock, complete with white wine and brandy sauce. The gratin has a delicious crunch thanks to the cheese and parsley breadcrumb topping.

Then it was onto the main event: fillet steak beef wellington with red wine jus. A generous chunk of British is topped with mushroom Duxelles and wrapped in golden puff pastry, with the astringency of the red wine jus perfectly balancing the fattiness of the beef. A side of mash loaded with vintage cheddar cheese was elevated by the sweet caramelised onions, with the creamy texture a comforting contrast to the richness of the meat.

open image in gallery The three-course meal was washed down with a glass of fizz ( Daisy Lester )

For dessert, the chocolate praline not only looked the part with its romantic heart shape, but it was also a surprising treat thanks to the creamy chocolate hazelnut centre, wafer base and layers of dark chocolate. Of course, it was all washed down with a bottle of conte prosecco which would have cost £8 alone.

For a pescatarian meal, try the bao buns for a starter. The deliciously fluffy outer is complete with a mushroom and hoisin sauce inner. For the main, I opted for the salmon the prawn en croute with a vegetable melody side. The crispy, buttery pastry encases creamy smoked haddock and prawns in a bed of cheese and leek sauce.

open image in gallery The salmon and prawn en croute, vegetable side and bao bun starter ( Daisy Lester )

The portion is filling, so the peas, leeks and kale in mint butter is the perfect light side. A rich alternative to chocolate for dessert, the vanilla cheesecake combines a rich cream cheese and Madagascan vanilla top on a thick and crisp digestive biscuit base, finished with a milk chocolate heart no less.

The entire meal was a breeze to cook (each dish needs no longer than 20 minutes in the oven), delicious, filling and well-presented. For just £12.50 a head, it’s a no-brainer (simply add dinner candles and don’t forget a bunch of flowers).

