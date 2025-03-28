Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Everyone's talking about the upcoming TV series Good American Family. Led by Grey’s Anatomy actress, Ellen Pompeo, the series traces an unsettling true story about a family who adopt a girl with dwarfism - but all is not as it seems.

The show follows the story of Natalia Grace. Born with dwarfism, Natalia was adopted from Ukraine by an American couple, Michael and Kristine Platt, played by Mark Duplass and Ellen Pompeo.

However, the couple begin to have doubts about the young girl, and shocking events unfold. The Barnett family begin to suspect that Natalia is using her dwarfism to disguise that she is an adult. The accusations culminate in a turbulent battle between Natalia and the Barnetts.

If you’re already as hooked as we are, here’s everything that you need to know about where to watch Good American Family.

How to watch Good American Family in the UK

The series is already out on Hulu in America and will arrive on Disney+ on 7 May here in the UK. There are eight episodes in total; the first two episodes of the series will drop at the same time, followed by a new episode each week.

Good American Family will be told from multiple points of view, exploring the complicated issues of perspective, trauma and bias, using the Barnett family as the central focus. “As they defend their family from the daughter they’ve grown to believe is a threat, she fights her own battle to confront her past and what her future holds, in a showdown that ultimately plays out in the tabloids and the courtroom,” says Hulu.

How to sign up to Disney+

You can sign up for Disney+ from just £4.99 a month. If you know you’ll be a long-standing member, it’s worth signing up with an annual payment rather than paying monthly, as it’ll save you cash in the long run. Unfortunately, there's no longer a free trial for Disney+, but we're keeping our fingers crossed that it'll pop up again soon. You can trust that we’ll bring you the latest news on any deals as soon as we hear about them.

For more news on gripping TV shows and films, check out our dedicated television section